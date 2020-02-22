22 February 2020 568 Views

The new BATMAN suit / Bike. Are we Excited yet? Maybe!

by James Murphy

The First Pictures from THE BATMAN have been released. It looks just fine! A few things to consider..

 

Matt Reeves released test footage of new R-Batz Robert..for a reason. Not just to kickstart hype for a film coming out next year but also to silence the doom mongers who are doubting the merits of the leading man BEFORE THEY HAVE SEEN HIM IN ACTION. See also: Keaton, Michael..circa 1989..there were protests, even death threats and then there was one of the best Batman performances..ever! Go figure.

Now, am I impressed? Kinda. Truth is, when the actor playing your hero is younger than you? It’s kinda time to move on anyway. I think Pattinson is a great actor and a solid action hero. I don’t think the outfit is terribly imaginative or surprising and I don’t think the actor quite looks old enough for the part. Unless it’s another origin story / reboot prequel thingie and even then..

..But I KNOW he can do the CHARACTER of Bruce Wayne / Batman. In his sleep! LIGHTHOUSE is amazing; he stole the show in HARRRRRYYYYY POTTTTTTTERRR and whichever way you look at things, he made a success of TWILIGHT and a subsequent character acting career. So shurrup. He will be great.

Indeed, I am thrilled that the core stunt-work on bikes etc is being handled in a more hands on way BY the stunt TEAM. Thereby freeing Robert to bulk up / work out / craft and hone his CHARACTER take.

The visual style of the film in its production design will be interesting: somewhere between Tim Burton’s Gothic Graveyard macabre grown up fairy tale and Chris Nolan’s ‘gritty realism’ (translation..they made it look like Michael Mann’s HEAT for DARK KNIGHT). Bat-Bike especially is super-cool, as it sports a Bat motif but subtly so. Neither high camp nor joyless drone but a very third way approach, which I like.

I still think the cast list is a bit on the attention seeking side, notably Colin Farrell as Penguin. Not that any of them will be miscast or bad; just that there was no NEED to go quite so experimental. And Andy Serkis as Alfred already irritates me as a choice. That said? As I keep stressing: it’s VERY early days, filming has JUST started and who are any of us to judge. Answer that riddle at your own discretion..

 

THE BATMAN is released next year. We will keep tracking the film’s progress til then..

 

