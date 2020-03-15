Philosophical Films to Change your Life

Top 7 Philosophical Movies that Can Change a Student’s Life

Whether you’re a movieholic or a casual user, movies represent an important aspect of your life especially if you’re a student. During the academic years, our mindset is heavily influenced by everything that’s going on around us.

The Hollywood industry is making sure that it is having a strong impact on our lives by promoting movies that tell real messages. Some of these movies will change the way you see the world around you, especially when the filmmaker’s concepts are philosophical.

In today’s post, we’re going to explore the top 7 philosophical movies that can change any student’s life. If you were looking for something deep, here you have it:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

If you want to learn more about life, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is the first movie that you should consider watching. This is not just a romantic movie – it is a movie about love, grieving, despair, faith, and loyalty. It is something that you don’t see every day and definitely something that you’d like to see present in your life.

The movie teaches us that imperfections are a natural side of life and that love should never be conditioned by them. Watch this modern classic as soon as possible!

Gone Baby Gone

Gone Baby Gone is an intense psychological and philosophical movie that explores a very interesting situation.

Imagine:

You are struggling so hard to figure out if you were misled or if you were told the truth. You get closer and closer and when you’re finally there, you wish you would have never started seeking the truth in the first place.

Have you ever felt that? An amazing movie full of deep insights!

The Tree of Life

If you’re a student that absolutely loves questions, this movie is going to make your day!

The topics that you’re about to explore by watching this movie are identity problems, society issues and norms, issues in socialization, universal struggle, the connection between sons and fathers.

Of course, you also get to see Brad Pitt playing a truly great role. If you were to simply go with the flow and say yes or no to a movie named The Tree of Life – what would be the answer?

Mr. Nobody

If you’re looking for philosophy, this movie has got it. Mr. Nobody is one of the greatest philosophical movies ever made. It explores the idea of choices, the principle of cause and effect, and so much more. This movie offers a great dose of quality, and it approaches topics similar to the following: https://gradesfixer.com/free-essay-examples/philosophy/ where you can find many essay examples. Students like this source because it’s useful and free. Nevertheless, the movies address questions like:

What if all people were immortal?

What are parallel realities

What are choices and what are decisions

The Fountain

If you like Tree of Life and “Mr.Nobody, The Fountain is a sure hit. We’re talking about a masterpiece that illustrates an open-ended topic. This movie is great because it allows viewers to make up their minds about what’s going to happen next.

A beautiful must-watch!

No Country for Old Men

Classic plot – the fight over material goods between families. The movie kind of lacks multiple storylines and huge twists, but it has something else. The idea behind the movie is an incredible one, which I will not specify because I really want you to watch this movie.

It changed my perspective and it will change yours. This movie can either bore you from the beginning or keep you hooked until the end. The most important element of this philosophical movie is the element of surprise.

Boyhood

Boyhood is a unique movie concept because it was shot from 2002 to 2013. We’re talking about almost twelve years of shooting that lead to a complete philosophical masterpiece. This movie explores the life of a simple boy, from his early childhood to college and maturity.

If you’re looking for authenticity, Boyhood is the right movie for tonight. You will simply not regret it!

Takeaways

Philosophy is not only interesting and mysterious but also incredibly useful. When our brain creates “deep” patterns, it actually creates important perspectives that allow us to understand what life, relationships, love, family, money, and all the important aspects actually mean.

If you were looking for some deep insights and a juicy mind exercise, I’m highly advising you to pick any of the mentioned movies and offer it a try. Great movies are more than just actors that follow a script – they are masterpieces that remain in our minds forever!

BIO: Emma Rundle is a trained essay writer, blog publisher, and soon-to-become author. Her number one hobby is poetry, followed by philosophy. She reads, writes, eats, sleeps, and repeats. Her passion for words is encouraging her to explore the depths of the most important philosophy authors. In her free time, she loves to take photos of landscapes and walk her dogs.