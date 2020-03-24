PolitFlix is BACK! James Murphy and Dave Bond discuss the Bond Movies where 007 does NOT ‘save the world’..

It’s a new World. With New Threats. But you can still count on TWO men..to podcast about films..

Dave and James Look at the Bond movies where ‘save the world’ is not the object. Do they hold up? Worth a watch while stuck at home? We certainly think so. We also discuss..

Else-worlds /FanFic movies: Red Son /Gotham by Gaslight /Big Finish Dr Who

How can movie studios adjust schedules in the current crisis, especially IF their tent-pole blockbuster has a baddie peddling a virus?

Fast/Furious

Post show notes:

Bond usually ‘saves the world’, right?

Yes; sometimes. But not always. On occasion: he stops a plot that could have political /social /personal impact. And yet, in his way? Thereby still, sort of saves the world. So you can enjoy the ride, in a kind of reality whilst keeping up the fantasy too.

Cases in point?

Including yet not restricted to..

From Russia with Love

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Man with the Golden Gun

For your Eyes Only

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

Tomorrow Never Dies

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

SPECTRE

