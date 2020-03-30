PolitFlix Affair of the Pink Panther!

Continuing our Season of specials..

James Murphy and Dave Bond are joined this week by

Rev. Dr Tom Atfield

Rory Broomfield

Lucy Edyvean: lucy@lucyedyvean.com

Looking at:

The Pink Panther Series

The Thomas Crown Affair

Glamour/ Intrigue.

What makes an actor /character cool, sexy etc?

Watches maketh the man?

Click below and listen /enjoy..

Show Notes:

The Pink Panther:

Glamorous, romantic jewel heist caper. Originally intended as a vehicle for David Niven, with Peter Ustinov as Clouseau. Peter Sellers stepped as the pompous policeman, instead of Ustinov. A legend was born and so began a series of movies which included:

A Shot in The Dark:

The Inspector falls for a girl who is beautiful..but is she innocent? Notable for the first appearances in the series by Herbert Lom and Burt Kwouk. A solid thriller /murder/mystery/romance..it just happens to also be very funny.

The Pink Panther Strikes Again:

Sellers returns and takes on his old boss..now a super-villain who wants world domination and the death of Clouseau. Lesley Anne Down plays a lovely Russian agent. There is a hilarious montage where our hero takes out the world’s top assassins, all by accident, including a midget Robin Hood.

See also..

Trail of the Pink Panther:

Curse of the Pink Panther:

Romance of the Pink Panther:

Son of the Pink Panther:

Steve Martin Pink Panther remake:

Steve Martin Pink Panther remake, 2:

The Life and Death of Peter Sellers: Biopic for HBO. Geoffrey Rush played Sellers. Features Charlize Theron, Nigel Havers, Stephen Fry, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and Emily Watson.

Steve McQueen will always be the King of Cool. He is also the Cooler King from The Great Escape. But his coolest role of all? THOMAS CROWN!

Pierce Brosnan has played both James Bond and Thomas Crown and would have made a great Clouseau.

PolitFlix WILL Return! Meantime? Please stay safe, well and indoors x