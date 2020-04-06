NetFlix Treats

Six great movies to watch on Netflix right now

We’re living in incredibly uncertain times currently due to the horrendous corona-virus outbreak, which is exactly why switching off and escaping the endless news around it is necessary on occasions. It can all get a bit too much, can’t it?

There are a number of ways we can wind down and keep ourselves sane. Some, for example, play board games such as Monopoly and jigsaw puzzles to help pass the time, others session the vast array of computer games out there – be it FIFA 20 or various casino games like the Luck of the Irish slot machine, whereas other people might turn to the likes of cable television for their entertainment needs. Luckily, thanks to the vast array of platforms and devices we now have at our disposal, the options are pretty much endless.

With some of you no doubt struggling to keep yourselves entertained during the lockdown, we thought we’d go through some of the best movies to watch on Netflix right now. Alongside our recommendations, there’s a load of trailers to watch here too.

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s powerful epic is easily one of the best films on Netflix at the moment. Don’t let the fact that One Direction’s Harry Styles is in this movie put you off it. In fact, he actually possesses some acting talent judging by this particular performance. With Tom Hardy as the pilot, Fionn Whitehead playing a stranded soldier on the beach, and Mark Rylance playing a civilian rescuer, Dunkirk portrays a moment in history rather beautifully. A powerful watch, this is well worth considering for all you war movie lovers in particular.

The Revenant

A story about a man (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) who is left to die in the wilderness, this brutal drama is hugely powerful and brilliantly made, with some fantastic acting throughout, especially from DiCaprio himself. In fact, he won the Best Actor Oscar for his role which is hard to complain about. Based in the 1820s, this is a horribly grim setting, but it ends with a beautiful example of revenge. If you haven’t seen it already, then you really should.

The Irishman

It isn’t a short movie, but boy is this three and a half hours worth of epic crime drama a brilliant watch. The Irishman is based on the biography of Frank Sheeran and follows him as he gets embroiled in the illegal activities of the Bufalino crime family. Another Martin Scorsese masterpiece, The Irishman has a fantastic cast which features the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Marriage Story

The breakup of a marriage isn’t exactly a happy occasion, but Marriage Story certainly does well to bring out any humour from the situation. Exploring the complexities and the upheaval around a failed marriage, Marriage Story is a light-hearted take on what can be a horrible scenario. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are both excellent in the movie, too.

Okja

One for the family, Okja is the tale of a little girl and her best friend, a giant animal called Okja. Sadly, though, the friendship comes under threat following a desire from a wealthy CEO to have Okja for himself and his business enterprises. An ode to animal activism, Okja is a superb creation.

Misery

This one isn’t for the faint-hearted, that’s for sure. Based on the book by Stephen King, Misery is exactly what you’d expect it to be. Following a famous author who is rescued from a car crash by a fan, this spooky creation is excellent.