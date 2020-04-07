Keep up with the Kardashians AND write the best Papers!

Learning Is Not About The Technology

A few decades ago, access to information and knowledge, as well as quick communication with the world, was a privilege for only a few. However, with the dynamic development of technology, this is no longer the case. Today, advanced technology and modern ways of communication enable us to be in constant contact with our closest relatives and friends.

Technology affects society as well as the lives of people as individuals. Today, it seems like all things around us are part of the technology. And worse, as if we can not do anything without it. Although it dramatically facilitates our lives, it seems like we want to make things complicated by constant obsession with it and social networks that make us feel like we have to compare ourselves with others, we have to keep up with all things, and they create us more nervousness and misfortune than happiness and good mood.

Much of the technology is based on comfort — apps for weight training and weight loss, family budget applications, taxi, shopping, airline tickets. Even education became easier: nowadays students have an access to any supportive services such as Pro-Papers, for example, so it makes their lives much easier and productive. Nevertheless, we do not realize that we are paying a considerable price.

We have laziness and indifference. In nature, or at least earlier, it was so – you are putting energy and getting as much back. Today, with the help of technology and electronic devices, it seems natural to get all the things that are available to us, and we do not have to think at all or do our best. All items are “on the tray.” No effort, no over-investment. At least we are keeping up with the Kardashians, right?

Life today was drastically different from life 50 years ago, but our bodies are still not fully adapted to modern technology. So, don’t try to use technology for every single thing in life. Did you really have to use an app to see how you would look when you grow old? It’s a waste of time, and you are overwhelming your brain with information that you don’t need at all. It would be a cold world to live in where the only thing that would be understood is what of the latest technology you are using and how you represent yourself on social media. Slowly, but surely we are becoming ‘Black Mirror’ society, and if you haven’t thought about it, now it’s the time to start thinking of the damage you are doing to your brain.

What happened to sit down, to read a book, and fill your vocabulary with new words, boosting your confidence by feeding your brain with something new and useful, something that makes you a better person? When was the last time your friend and you were at the library or went to the movies instead of downloading the movie? All these are the issues people need to think over.

However, can we do something about it? Absolutely! After all, the answer is simple, and we can do a lot. We can keep enjoying technology, but at the same time, we become aware of the toxic behaviour that is caused by it. Are we always on the phone, or are we spending time in nature? How do we communicate with our friends? Do we read books or just articles and books online?

Stop loading your phone with apps and memes, which can be totally worthless, and start building your brain power, because it’s your most potent weapon and asset that will help you go forward in life, not the newest model of iPhone. You can change what’s up in your head and refresh what are you thinking about. Stop updating your phone and start updating your knowledge. Your brain is wider than the sky. Do you understand that the brain is the only computer that you need?

The human brain has ample memory storage, it makes us curious, and it makes us creative. In addition, that brain can make something exceptional. It can give you the future you want and deserve. Society has to start thinking and stop scrolling.