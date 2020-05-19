19 May 2020 474 Views

Plinkett is back with a take on PICARD

by James Murphy

Red Letter Media rules the Web Again..

 

 

So, it’s been a while. But Mr. PLINKETT is back.

This time, there is a forensic dissection of Star Trek: PICARD.

Points to note?

  • Very funny as always
  • Academic film school level insight to why a brand does or does not work.
  • It’s a BIT detailed for a show which, by its nature, simply is not that exciting. Would a Star Wars video have been better?
  • It’s rather toned down. V few if any references to sex / murder / extremism etc.
  • The whole routine devalued, somewhat, by so many competitors copying the format and releasing more content, frequently.
  • But as always, a welcome addition to YouTube and worth a watch as educative entertainment with dash of irreverent fun.

 

