Plinkett is back with a take on PICARD

Red Letter Media rules the Web Again..
So, it’s been a while. But Mr. PLINKETT is back.
This time, there is a forensic dissection of Star Trek: PICARD.
Points to note?
- Very funny as always
- Academic film school level insight to why a brand does or does not work.
- It’s a BIT detailed for a show which, by its nature, simply is not that exciting. Would a Star Wars video have been better?
- It’s rather toned down. V few if any references to sex / murder / extremism etc.
- The whole routine devalued, somewhat, by so many competitors copying the format and releasing more content, frequently.
- But as always, a welcome addition to YouTube and worth a watch as educative entertainment with dash of irreverent fun.