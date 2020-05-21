Will future casino movies be based on online casinos?

Where will movie heroes now go for their Gambling scenes?



Introduction

For movie enthusiasts, which most of us are, captivating casino-themed movies started our awareness of casino and casino games. Some movies go as far as influencing public opinion about gambling.

From the inside-the-casino thrill and operations in the movie Casino in 1995, the Las Vegas funny escapades of 3 best friends in The Hangover, the accurate representation of the gambler’s psychology by Gerry, talented Texas Hold’Em player and his friend Curtis in the Mississippi Grind to one of the greatest heists to grace our screens in Oceans 11.

Back to the question in the title, the simple answer is Yes. Everything about humans and our interaction is going digital. We shop, do business and even date on the internet. Good numbers of movies have their plot around these digital settings.

With the popularity of online gambling and i-Gaming, it is only a matter of time Hollywood script writers see the appeal of the industry to the young generation, especially.

How movies influenced gambling consciousness

The old school casino movies started the gambling consciousness as a way to multiply your fortunes from the game tables or the slots. It also subtly created an impression visiting casinos is for the rich, at least the middle class.

Visiting land-based casinos, which Las Vegas is painted as the hub, cost not little expenses. The expenses range from flight tickets, hired cars, hotel lodging, drinking to hiring escorts. That is many people’s perfect weekend or vacation dream.

Admittedly, some movie plots were created around struggling individuals making a fortune at the gaming tables or slots by virtue of their geniuses or acquiring some magical power or drug.

Once the scriptwriters, producers, directors and actors realized the casino stories sell, our screen was bombarded with different escapades in casinos and other actions in there. But time is changing, so are the stories the younger generations relate to.

The casino industry is going digital, so should its movies.

Online Casinos and all their glory go beyond playing your favorite casino games on the internet. It comes with convenience, better experience, juicier bonuses, more games, privacy and little or no expenses.

Online casino has subsets that make use of the latest technologies that effortlessly draw in, entertain and engage the younger generation with the potential of making a bank. Some of these subsets include cryptocurrency casinos, VR based casinos, mobile gaming, live dealers and others.

Hollywood and other movie industries have reputations of taking advantage of trends. And the online casino trend is going nowhere, as evident in the industry valued market size of $46 billion and an estimated $94 billion by 2024.

It even makes it more surprising that we are yet to see an online casino-themed blockbuster on our screens. But brace up as the movie script writers get their creative hats on, to bring the good and sometimes the bad of online gambling onto your screen.

The perfect online casino plot

How will an online casino based movie play out? There are endless possibilities for scriptwriters to come up with unique and highly entertaining stories; they can only be limited by their creativity.

With VR, mobile gaming, live dealers and others part of the online casino industry, there are few angles to take for captivating online casino movies. With stories waiting to be told, one dilemma for many scriptwriters, producers and directors will be to portray online gambling as profitable leisure that it is, but with the risk of addiction.

Will there be better movies from the online casino industry point of view than those that introduce online gambling as a better option than a land-based casino? There are interesting twists and turns, characters and the champion for the legalization of online casinos. Over to the Hollywood scriptwriters.

Conclusion

Not many industries merge the pastime of the oldies and gaming adventure appetite of the younger generation. With online casinos becoming popular across both divides, the future casino movies will be better sold combining action-driven, tech-savvy young characters with a little delve into their psychology.