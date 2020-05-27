James Mangold now Official as Indiana Jones 5 Director. It’s a fine fit. Here’s why

Ok I admit. I wanted Spielberg. But, on reflection? Maybe Mangold IS right for Indy 5.

Consider the evidence:

Indiana Jones never really wins; he just loses with grace. Think LE MANS 66 / Ford V Ferrari. It’s all about that very spirit. Same aesthetic in places, too?

Logan was dark. But The Wolverine wasn’t. Mangold does know how to inject pathos and stakes and period detail without losing the feelgood factor fun.

Knight and Day is a romantic screwball action adventure. Just like Indiana Jones.

The Greatest Showman and The Wolverine both feature Hugh Jackman: Mangold was involved in that collaboration. COULD Hugh play another lost Jones son? A grad student?

COPLAND secured Stallone’s best pre Creed performance, arguably. Mangold can do the same for Harrison Ford: allowing a nod to the passage of time but still letting our hero beat corrupt villains, his own limitations and the clock.

So yes, ok. Indy 5. I’m sold. GET ON WITH IT 🙂 Best of luck x