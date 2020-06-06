06 June 2020 249 Views

James Corden set to Star in new LucasFilm Disney Project Spin Off: PORKINS: A STAR WARS STORY?

by James Murphy

NB: This is strictly RUMOUR.

According to leaks from a hacker, Disney Plus are now the favoured outlet for all Star Wars spin off projects. And the more fan-fic centric and obscure, the better. Hence, the smallest of character cameo can now be the basis for a full series of mini movies.

Thanks to his being in EVERYTHING IN THE WHOLE WORLD at the moment? JAMES CORDEN was a natural candidate for collaboration. It is thought that PORKINS: A STAR WARS STORY will cover the origins of the legendary Star Wars character fighter pilot.

Corden is apparently in training already. In space. With Tom Cruise.

Little has been revealed as yet but what we do know is:

  • It will be very serious in tone. Corden was eager to branch out and try being more funny. But he also knows his limits.
  • Patrick Stewart will be the villain. 
  • This will be a shared universe with BBC. Porkins will be seen watching ‘Gavin and Space-x’ .
  • Palpatine controls the wider universe in the series with the aid of a Holonet talk show host called ‘Con Jordon’. Porkins goes on the run when they force him to double for said celebrity. 

More on this when we have it. nb, trolls: look at the filings /headings/tags. They include ‘satire’. But you know that, as you use the same term as an excuse for ID theft and fake accounts. Right? Right?

 

 

