Film is Art. Art is Film. Pictures in Profile. This week: The Artist, Sara FitzGerald.

Shadows and Light: The Art of Film.

A New Series Looking at the Connection between Moving and Still Images.

This week: Artists in Profile, Sara FitzGerald.

During Lock-down, museums closed. You could not go and experience great art. But you could stream and watch home video and appreciate the stills from old classics on social media. And a third option: discover new artists and their work, seeing the life and lineage and legacies at work in still images, amidst their connection to movie counterparts.

One of the names that struck me in that journey was Sara FitzGerald. Her paintings have a production design feel to them; one could easily see their extension toward animation or live action film. They tell stories in every case and bring locations on land and sea to a vivid life one missed so much during the travel deficits of the recent months.

To look at this artist’s work is to travel in a split second. There is a movie in each piece and that reminds one that film is itself a visual art-form, starting with the storyboard and the pitch, before extension to script and screen.

Sara’s favourite films include some epics: Gladiator (‘because it was beautifully filmed and because it was about love, loyalty, bravery and courage’); and Gone with the Wind (‘Beautiful film images, great costumes, love, struggle, great Soul lessons for Scarlet and wonderful record of that time in history’).

There are some action pieces with the Jason Bourne series (‘they keep you in suspense even if you’ve seen them before’) and also, The Matrix movies due to their hidden messages and clever cinematography.

In addressing whether film and art can interact? Sara is clear. Of course, because each frame, each ‘still’ that makes up a good movie is itself a kind of painting. And likewise, the film can inspire further and give rise to drawing. Girl with a Pearl Earring hinges on an artistic image. And Practical Magic even inspired one of Sara’s own pieces. ‘Great setting and I love witches especially if they’re white witches! Love the music and the theme of this movie. Magic makes things happen!’

What else binds film and painted /drawn art? Well, there is the obvious, technical parallel. They both face challenges in how they present land and sea. ‘The key is the Light. Shadows too play their part of course if only to illuminate the light’.

Above all, it’s about inspiration. ‘Many things inspire me to paint. The sheer beauty around us inspires me coupled with a desire to create something that tells a story of sorts and emanates positive loving energy. I want my paintings to heal, help and inspire. I dedicate my work to God when I paint and magic happens!’

For more details of Sara’s work see: https://www.instagram.com/fitzgerald_sara/