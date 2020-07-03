03 July 2020 178 Views

Michael Gove to join the DC EU?

by James Murphy

Hot on the heels of possibly securing Keaton’s return, DC/Warners are chasing another famous Michael, too..

So, it’s almost official. With Keaton maybe back as Batman, so is his iteration of the Burton/Bat-verse. One thing missing, though? Alfred! We know that Andy Serkis has been (imho) miscast for the faithful Butler in the R-Patz version and that Jezza Irons takes brief break from playing baddies/sexually confused uptight Brit types for the Bat-Fleck take. Sir Michael Caine honestly does not need the work. That leaves a vacancy. Keaton’s Batman MUST have his ALFRED. With Michael GOUGH now sadly no longer with us? Warners chiefs have insisted that the mantle be passed to someone with a similar name. Enter MICHAEL GOVE?!

The casting makes sound commercial sense. Gove was a prominent proponent for Warners leaving the DC EU and instead striking multi-verse trade deals, with lots of different Batmans at once. He is very popular with female fans who are known to swoon over pictures of him jogging. His peak physical fitness and TOIGHT body mean he could convince, credibly, as the personal trainer to the Dark Knight. Michael (or ‘Mike’ as I call him when we play snooker each week) also keeps an immaculate household in real life, thereby setting up its reel equivalent. Sheets with hospital corners (NHS!!); dinners with perfectly positioned cutlery and cooking the perfect Vichyssoise are just a selection /hint of the other multitude of skills the man can bring to Wayne Manor.

 

It is thought that Gove will fit in his filming commitments around the other day job in the British Government. He has an equity card from that time he was an extra during his summer holidays after his GCSEs. Most importantly, it is thought that his name, sounding as it does like ‘GO’ (how Americans seem to pronounce ‘Gough’ instead of ‘Goff?) will help convince fans that nothing has changed since 1992 and that this an identical status quo to the Burton Batman-verse back then. Same Alfred, not aged a day. And, with the post Corona possibly economy going a similar way to 1992, and the general feel of an ‘annus horribilis’ mark 2? It all fits, nicely.

This is indeed, perfect casting. And it reflects the ethos of the DC regime on film. Making it up at random? Seeing what works. If a deal cannot be brokered on time, it is thought that Gove will also be offered the role of Robin, the Boy Wonder. In tights. More on this news, as it arrives..

 

nb; trolls: filed under / flagged as..(check accuracy /seriousness before judging). 

 

New

Michael Gove to join the DC EU?
178 Views
03 July 2020
Michael Gove to join the DC EU?

May interest You

Top Movies About Addiction Recovery
307 Views
01 July 2020
Top Movies About Addiction Recovery
Cinema and Theatre are Merging? The Bigger Picture on that Michael Keaton returning as Batman story..
386 Views
30 June 2020
Cinema and Theatre are Merging? The Bigger Picture on that Michael Keaton returning as Batman story..
TBT. That time BATMAN worked with the POLICE. Oh yeah..that’s EVERY SINGLE BATMAN FILM. Heroes stand with Cops. Not against them.
755 Views
11 June 2020
TBT. That time BATMAN worked with the POLICE. Oh yeah..that’s EVERY SINGLE BATMAN FILM. Heroes stand with Cops. Not against them.

Popular

PolitFlix of the Dark Knight: We look at BATMAN and his world, onscreen and off.
2457 Views
13 April 2020
PolitFlix of the Dark Knight: We look at BATMAN and his world, onscreen and off.
Mission: Impolitflix! A Look at the Mission: Impossible Series.
2027 Views
20 April 2020
Mission: Impolitflix! A Look at the Mission: Impossible Series.

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D