Michael Gove to join the DC EU?

Hot on the heels of possibly securing Keaton’s return, DC/Warners are chasing another famous Michael, too..

So, it’s almost official. With Keaton maybe back as Batman, so is his iteration of the Burton/Bat-verse. One thing missing, though? Alfred! We know that Andy Serkis has been (imho) miscast for the faithful Butler in the R-Patz version and that Jezza Irons takes brief break from playing baddies/sexually confused uptight Brit types for the Bat-Fleck take. Sir Michael Caine honestly does not need the work. That leaves a vacancy. Keaton’s Batman MUST have his ALFRED. With Michael GOUGH now sadly no longer with us? Warners chiefs have insisted that the mantle be passed to someone with a similar name. Enter MICHAEL GOVE?!

The casting makes sound commercial sense. Gove was a prominent proponent for Warners leaving the DC EU and instead striking multi-verse trade deals, with lots of different Batmans at once. He is very popular with female fans who are known to swoon over pictures of him jogging. His peak physical fitness and TOIGHT body mean he could convince, credibly, as the personal trainer to the Dark Knight. Michael (or ‘Mike’ as I call him when we play snooker each week) also keeps an immaculate household in real life, thereby setting up its reel equivalent. Sheets with hospital corners (NHS!!); dinners with perfectly positioned cutlery and cooking the perfect Vichyssoise are just a selection /hint of the other multitude of skills the man can bring to Wayne Manor.

It is thought that Gove will fit in his filming commitments around the other day job in the British Government. He has an equity card from that time he was an extra during his summer holidays after his GCSEs. Most importantly, it is thought that his name, sounding as it does like ‘GO’ (how Americans seem to pronounce ‘Gough’ instead of ‘Goff?) will help convince fans that nothing has changed since 1992 and that this an identical status quo to the Burton Batman-verse back then. Same Alfred, not aged a day. And, with the post Corona possibly economy going a similar way to 1992, and the general feel of an ‘annus horribilis’ mark 2? It all fits, nicely.

This is indeed, perfect casting. And it reflects the ethos of the DC regime on film. Making it up at random? Seeing what works. If a deal cannot be brokered on time, it is thought that Gove will also be offered the role of Robin, the Boy Wonder. In tights. More on this news, as it arrives..

