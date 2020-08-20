DC Fandome is coming. That means we MIGHT get some Batman news. And I aint talking Pattinson/Reeves..

Snyder Cut Justice League. Wonder Woman 1984. Cavill back as SUPERMAN? Aquaman 2. All well and good. But what we REALLY WANT…

..IS NEWS OF THE BATMAN. IN ALL HIS GUISES.

DC Fandome is an event kicking off this weekend. A comic-con substitute that finally sees Warners/DC turn its weakness (lack of Marvel style cohesion) into a strength (variety of content / format). The real question to be addressed is the positioning of announcements on these additional Batman iterations mooted since the rumours of a Michael Keaton / Ben Affleck return.

We can only speculate and hope. I predict that the the Snyder Cut not only enables but actively necessitates an HBO Bat-Fleck spin off.

And there is little point in hosting this event without a massive announcement on the return of Michael Keaton and /or Christian Bale, too?

I could be wrong, of course. Don’t care.

Here is my wish list..

AFFLECK:

Gets to Godfather his own mini eps of Batman. He can write, direct, produce, whatever. And don the cowl. Need not be in awesome shape as it’s television. But let him tell a potted version of the kind of stories he wanted during his tenure. Those were too risky to invest in a massive big screen venture, especially his Batman goes mad in Arkham thing. Sopranos meets The Town via Frank Miller? With a manageable yet somehow substantial commitment that is firm yet flexible? they’d be crazy not to fast track it.

BALE:

Bit of a stretch. But by no means impossible. Let’s NOT rob him of that Florence ending. But maybe have him called back to Gotham as a one off, before going back to Selina / kids again at the end? What if the Joker is back..and it’s on him. John Blake simply was not cut out to be Batman..and he did look like Heath Ledger..so what if things went bad and the Bat has to battle his old friend?..Just a thought.

KEATON!

This is what we WANT. A Tim Burton directed, 30 years later sort of thing, whilst retaining a timeless dimension to that universe and not dwelling on old age, either. Remember those ’89/’92 films were paradoxes, with 1930s aesthetics meeting modern tech. More of that: a gothic gangster movie. Suspect a Pinewood Studios shoot? Tim is an anglophile. Michelle Pfeiffer back as Selina Kyle, possibly filling in for Alfred (RIP) at Wayne Manor? Eva Green as Poison Ivy? Chip Shreck is President of the USA, maybe? Billy Dee Williams‘ Harvey Dent is rehabilitated from a life of crime as Two-Face? Nicolas Cage cameos as Superman? And then, those JOKER crimes resurface..with just a HINT that it could indeed be some sort of supernatural style resurrection? I still want Downey for Joker. I know, I know. All backed by THAT Elfman score. Perfection.

KILMER/CLOONEY:

There is talk of a ‘Schumacher cut’ for BATMAN FOREVER. Joel (RIP) is no longer with us but his initial plan for the film and its ordering still exist in the vaults and numerous fan-edits exist to replicate that. So do not rule out a second wind for that era, possibly in animation? Nothing can retrieve Batman and Robin (it’s terrible) but a better scripted Clooney Batman, even in cartoon form? A serious Arnold as Mr Freeze or Jim Carrey as Riddler? A grown up Chris O’Donnell Nightwing? There are possibilities here, reverse engineering via nostalgia.

VERY BEST OF LUCK TO ALL INVOLVED WITH THE EVENT. EVEN IF MY PREDICTIONS ARE PROVEN INVALID.