That new Batman Trailer gives me a massive gigantic pain in the Arse.

I am not judging the movie, prematurely, based on a trailer. I am not saying it’s bad. But..

Hear me out. Or don’t. But while you’re here..

All the Bat-fans and pseudo-erudite film geeks.

‘Oh! wow! It’s like FINCHER! Matt Reeves is amazing he ‘gets’ Fincher and Batman!’.

Fine. But Fincher is still alive and working. Whatever about homage, this is just stealing?

Warner won’t hire Fincher to make a hard R Batman. Sony won’t give him a Girl with The Dragon Tattoo ..sequel.

We cannot get an immersive adult grown up franchise anymore akin to Godfather? But we can get relentlessly devolved dumbed ‘up’ references TO such material in movies that are, by their nature, escapist fantasy?? Very strange.

Granted, Tim Burton borrowed liberally from Fritz Lang, Hammer Horror and Citizen Kane in his Bat-visuals. But he did so in such a way that it remained ‘his’ vision and the inspirations required some cinematic literacy / curiosity, appropriate to the still blockbuster friendly format of the toy-box in which he played. I do not get that sense of balance from this ‘new’ Matt Reeves/Pattinson iteration. Sorry!

The average 12-14 year old can of course go and watch the classics which inspire a Bat/Bond/a n other franchise director. But the idea is to open their eyes via a flavour or hint; to inspire some hope and love of Cinema VIA that initial, distinct cinematic idiom.

Cut and pasting the nasty bits of SEVEN? Played with all the scale and ambition of a bad CSI ep? I just do not see the point. Sorry. What in any way is either new and daring or welcome and comforting in this trailer? To my mind, nothing!

Batman is a comic book super-hero.

Does it NEED to be camp and silly? No.

But these are basically adolescent action-adventure fantasies, right? HOW does the opening shot /sound of someone being suffocated in gimp style duck tape in ANY WAY AT ALL make you WANT to WATCH THIS FILM?

Unless you are ‘into that’..in which case, get help. Fast..

And as for R-Patz?

I also kept an open mind RE Pattinson because he’s a gentleman and a great little actor.

But BATMAN. He’s meant to look like the essence of machismo. Yes, even in a trailer.

They have somehow made this kid look a right EMO wally. I could take him in a fight. Seriously. He does not look the part as a billionaire playboy Bruce, either. It’s just very bloody odd.

In fact I should be Batman. I have been rehearsing since I was 10, right down to the polo necks, late night working, brooding, lost loves, pursed lips, leaving parties mysteriously, turning up late, wearing fake specs while reading and hating crime in a personal way..

yep.

I was promised Maltese Falcon meets Raiders of the lost Ark. But THE BATMAN looks..drearily depressing and dull.