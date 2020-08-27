Profiles in Star Power: Sally Dynevor. We LOVE you!

Coronation Street is the UK’s longest running soap opera. 60 years old, this year! I think it’s time we wrote fan-love to its biggest star..

Ok, yes. It’s a UK soap (Coronation Street). Which means that some troll stalker online will immediately say ‘what’s that got to do with movies?’. To which I say: ‘Get a life, this is my blog, my page, a domain I bought. I can write about what I like, when I like, with my muse of choice in the spotlight. So there!’.

And think about it. What is soap but an unending movie, with each plot a kind of extended running self contained take on a genre? Many a great actor cuts their teeth there because the format is a perfect workshop challenge. Russell Crowe and Guy Pierce did tints on Neighbours. THOR was born from Home and Away! Jude Law started in daytime drama. I could go on. Matthew Marsden (solid action hero / singer: his big hit will come onscreen, in time) also started on Coronation Street (‘Corrie’ hereafter).

So, to excel and survive in Corrie? Means you have some kind of versatility as an actor, able to magic up comedy, social comment, raw emotion, passion, conflict, danger. At the same time? One must selflessly know when to blend into the ensemble like an extra, whilst somehow standing out amidst otherwise would be banal tasks designed to mirror everyday life. You must somehow buy a pint / get the shopping / brew tea in the background with panache and style and verve whilst remaining credible and everyday in execution.

Sally Dynevor has done all of that, playing a character with the same first name (um, Sally: pay attention). For over thirty years. This lady IS the face of the cobbled Corrie. At the moment, she has a gripping story-line as the wife of a man whose father is being exposed as a coercive bully. It is fascinating, thrilling, horrific, educative. Sally plays a kind of vulnerability fused to absolute moral determination to ensure the correct, noble and legal thing is done.

The comedic side is still ‘there’ as is the chemistry with co-stars. She plays particularly well against the villain (Ian Bartholomew: a great find; should be a baddie in a Bond film or something); thereby ratcheting up the tension as the plot progresses. At the same time, things are played out amidst the ongoing tasks and trials of everyday life, adding extra layers of atmospheric fascination.

Comic timing. Beauty. Decency. Depth. A joy in the limitless possibilities of life, whilst staying grounded and focused in one community and one task. It is that spirit which defines Corrie, the Sally character and the craft of acting, be it on a soap or the silver screen. And it is my earnest belief that Sally Dynevor could indeed have made it in movies. Think Julie Andrews via Anne Heche.

A real world action heroine, she has climbed mountains and runs marathons, all the while raising awareness of compassionate causes that count. So it’s a real joy and privilege to be able to tune in and see her on television and be inspired, every time!

Keep up the great work, Sally. WE. LOVE. YOU! Welcome for tea, ANYTIME X