New NO TIME TO DIE Trailer is out. GREAT action, score, atmosphere, stakes. A few quibbles. But YES!

by James Murphy

THE TRAILER THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING (But also kinda leaves everything the same?)

New Bond trailer out. Is it ‘gud’ (good)? YES! YES! COME ON! It’s BOND. Always good.

Is it GREAT, though? Well in places.

 

Quibbles:

  • THEY BASICALLY GIVE AWAY THE STAKES OF THE BADDIE PLOT!
  • Does the world REALLY want a movie with global destruction stakes NOW? I wish they could swap places with SKYFALL. See, THIS feels like a greatest hits anniversary Bond film. 2012’s effort, by contrast, felt like a nice swansong with self contained smaller mission for a feel good reflective vibe, closing on a note of possibility. Guess which one the world needs right now?
  • The delay HAS hurt this. No question. I feel like I have seen this now. Twice.
  • Some tonal irregularities that put one in mind of DIE ANOTHER DAY. AWFUL DIALOGUE!!
  • Q too much screen-time. Ditto this new 00 girl who basically stole Moneypenny’s story arc. And ALL the Brit personnel talking in slow, wooden, pseudo-elite accents. NO!

 

HAVING SAID ALL THAT?!

  • BEST BOND TRAILER EVER!!
  • DANIEL CRAIG LOOKS TO BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF HIS CAREER HERE!
  • Its own beats but with clear continuity strand to the whole Craig era in terms of theme, as though everything built to this, without being forced like SPECTRE.
  • We get a taster of the Zimmer score. WOW! This man was BORN to make 007 music.
  • Lea Seydoux is used FAR more effectively than the previous movie. You can tell that, here, JUST from a trailer. And they do not overdo the love angle here.
  • RAMI MALEK!! Best Bond baddie since Robert Davi. Fact. 
  • IS THAT THE GARDEN OF DEATH?! FINALLY!!!
  • CAR AND PLANE innovation /aesthetics, galore!
  • GENUINE SENSE OF DANGER / FEAR; so the raw, real urgency of Casino Royale/Licence to Kill/For Your Eyes Only; fused to the grand spectacle of Goldfinger/Spy Who Loved Me /Tomorrow Never Dies et al.

So, whilst it could go either way? I, for one, am happy to ALWAYS bet on BOND. Can’t wait to see this as a lads night out end of year treat. Excellent work, 007! And well done, as always to the adorably brilliant, Barbara Broccoli.

