Flower Arranging. With TIMOTHY DALTON!

He helped FLASH GORDON save the Universe! Gave Jane Eyre a job as Governess. He’s JAMES BOND!

But what you might not have known? The actor, TIMOTHY DALTON, is also an ace at flower arranging. Indeed, his art is in hot demand, across Hollywood. Christopher Nolan, a Bond fan, insisted that Dalton visit the set of TENET and give the flowers that personal touch. Indeed, look at any recent mega blockbusting movie? And chances are, Tim swept in last minute to ensure the arrangements had that certain style.

Mr Dalton very kindly sat down with us and offered a beginner’s intro to the art, craft, joy and inspiration of good flower arranging. Just click on the link below and listen. You’re welcome!

nb, trolls..if you look at the filing system, the word ‘satire’ is tagged.