09 September 2020 149 Views

Flower Arranging. With TIMOTHY DALTON!

by James Murphy

He helped FLASH GORDON save the Universe! Gave Jane Eyre a job as Governess. He’s JAMES BOND!

But what you might not have known? The actor, TIMOTHY DALTON, is also an ace at flower arranging. Indeed, his art is in hot demand, across Hollywood. Christopher Nolan, a Bond fan, insisted that Dalton visit the set of TENET and give the flowers that personal touch. Indeed, look at any recent mega blockbusting movie? And chances are, Tim swept in last minute to ensure the arrangements had that certain style.

Mr Dalton very kindly sat down with us and offered a beginner’s intro to the art, craft, joy and inspiration of good flower arranging. Just click on the link below and listen. You’re welcome!

nb, trolls..if you look at the filing system, the word ‘satire’ is tagged.

 

New

DUNE is Coming! New Trailer has sand-stormed its way online, in advance of Cinema Release.
61 Views
10 September 2020
DUNE is Coming! New Trailer has sand-stormed its way online, in advance of Cinema Release.

May interest You

Dear Mr Coppola: Godfather 3 is Perfect as it is. Tinkering is Blasphemous. Even when you are the Movie God..
259 Views
08 September 2020
Dear Mr Coppola: Godfather 3 is Perfect as it is. Tinkering is Blasphemous. Even when you are the Movie God..
ALAN PARTRIDGE is BACK in QUALITY PODCAST ACTION! With Audible.
492 Views
05 September 2020
ALAN PARTRIDGE is BACK in QUALITY PODCAST ACTION! With Audible.
New NO TIME TO DIE Trailer is out. GREAT action, score, atmosphere, stakes. A few quibbles. But YES!
399 Views
03 September 2020
New NO TIME TO DIE Trailer is out. GREAT action, score, atmosphere, stakes. A few quibbles. But YES!

Popular

TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.
1417 Views
01 September 2020
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.
Top Movies About Addiction Recovery
1386 Views
01 July 2020
Top Movies About Addiction Recovery

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D