Jason Watkins Excels in UK Television Drama, ‘DES’

You know that Face. You just might not know the Name..

‘A truly GREAT character actor is the one you know you know yet do not know’ (Paris Hilton).

In all seriousness though. Sometimes, one can place a face yet not quite locate the name as the actor in question is a chameleon. THAT good. THEY DISAPPEAR into a role. Yet it’s ‘them’, always, as marked by the quality of their work.

Jason Watkins is one of those character craftsmen. He can do menace, sympathy, comedy, pathos, bathos, social commentary, spy-fi, detection, the works. Always entertaining. Always fascinating. Versatility fused to a familiar guarantee of distinction.

You may have seen him in: The Crown, The Children Act, The Golden Compass. The list is endless, frankly. Always working. Always ‘there’!

This week, Watkins has been playing a writer who interviews a serial killer. He is effortlessly watchable, subtle, mannered, detailed in every gesture to camera. It’s well worth a watch for his scenes. DES is on ITV in the UK. No doubt American counterpart platforms will follow suit in showing it.

Watkins is a star and a name to watch!