Carey Mulligan: a Truly Charming Champion of a Highly Worthy Cause

Dementia: It can strike at any of us. It can touch all of us. Anytime.

There is no cure as such as yet. There might never be one. The idea that your very core mind, or that of a loved one, can be taken away. It’s a frighteningly pervasive peril.

But it is most encouraging that a person of Carey Mulligan’s calibre is leading the fightback.

I spotted Carey first in Bleak House (BBC, 2005). Immediately charming, warm, real. Lights up the screen with a radiant innocence and joy fused to hard work and talent. It was a shame they did not make her the full time Doctor Who companion or better still, just THE Doctor, as the lady excelled in a one off story, BLINK (2007).

SHAME (2011) is a masterpiece, even though it’s truly difficult to watch the girl you adore play such a troubled character. Carey was the perfect Daisy to Leeeeooo’s Gatsby in 2013’s Great Gatsby.

Her onscreen versatility and charm are matched by her real-world commitment to caring; to causes that matter and a compassionate determination to make a difference.

This is not some ‘WOKE’ / SJW telling you what to think. It’s a girl who loves her family very much and does not wish to see others suffer the sadness brought by the curse of dementia. This transcends petty politics or personal profiles and it is most encouraging to see star power harnessed in a positive manner.

I commend this cause and Carey as its champion in the strongest possible terms. Inspirational. Beautiful. Wonderful. x

DONATE HERE