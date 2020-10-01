01 October 2020 115 Views

What next for ROCKY and CREED?

by James Murphy

We know Sylvester Stallone is ALWAYS writing. We KNOW he is working on ROCKY 7. We ASSUME there should be CREED 3?

So: what next? HOW to fuse the projects?

I do not think Rocky 7 has much merit to it. It would flop. We have established that this character cannot die onscreen.

His death is not something an audience wishes to watch. Unless it is done with triumph and is Sly’s last movie or something?

And we know we can watch him train the next generation fighter, provided we like the characters involved.

Begs the question of where they can go with this series? And no, an Amazon tv show is not the way forward with this one..

What we do know is that Stallone is continuing to pen a draft for seventh Rocky film. Hints have been dropped that Mr Balboa will be training an immigrant boxer, thereby tying to current political concerns.

And in parallel, as yet, nothing announced on CREED 3? Well not in terms of release date / official production plans /story hints etc (current climate setbacks permitting).

May I suggest a merger? CREED 3 IS ROCKY 7 and vice versa?

Consider the merits:

  • Takes the heat off Rocky so he need not carry the movie
  • Keeps Stallone VITAL but as mentor rather than front and centre focus. He can and indeed MUST still be PART of the ACTION in the training and we must FEEL his fear in the actual fights as he waits by the Ring-side.

 

  • Builds on the good will of BOTH the new Creed brand and old Rocky IP.
  • MIRRORS Rocky 3 and 4. What if Adonis gets cocky and LOSES?
  • He must then rebuild, with help from Mr Balboa and even a Drago?
  • Heck: throw in MR T! A tour of old adversaries, with Rocky on his own parallel journey to close a book on the past via redeeming Creed’s future, thereby leaving the saga at once complete and open? 

 

  • And then: Creed has a final fight against a white supremacist challenger?
  • Political. Personal. Pastoral. But BANKABLE.
  • RELEVANT. POLITICAL yet FUN. TIMELESS! CHARMING!
  • Formulaic yet NEW. Mobile. Strong. Keep the franchise FIGHTING.

