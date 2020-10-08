Jane Fonda is Sexy, Powerful, Beautiful and a Timeless Star. In Boots.

There aint nothing like this JANE..

In an interview for um, INTERVIEW MAGAZINE, Jane Fonda talks activism. She also LOOKS..awesome!

I know. Every second frumpy killjoy will oppose this display of beauty and power. Yet these are the very people who would divulge the kind of inappropriate details on daytime TV that nobody wants to hear. They are just jealous of Jane.

This photoshoot is age appropriate. The lady is not stripping off and even if she were, so what? The image contains and personifies her spirit of lifelong, unending activism.

One might of course feel free to stand against Fonda’s fave causes. You may dislike how she has protested: the lady has been known to go to extremes. Yet one cannot help but admire her unrelenting determination, grit and integrity. It just happens that all her allure is heightened by a distinctive style and unbeatable beauty that transcends time.

In an era where we nominally live longer yet age faster and harder? Where Covid and ethical / economic uncertainties stalk the globe? This wonderful injection of joy from Jane could not be more welcome.

Encore, soon, please! x