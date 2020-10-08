08 October 2020 77 Views

Jane Fonda is Sexy, Powerful, Beautiful and a Timeless Star. In Boots.

by James Murphy

There aint nothing like this JANE..

In an interview for um, INTERVIEW MAGAZINE, Jane Fonda talks activism. She also LOOKS..awesome!

I know. Every second frumpy killjoy will oppose this display of beauty and power. Yet these are the very people who would divulge the kind of inappropriate details on daytime TV that nobody wants to hear. They are just jealous of Jane.

This photoshoot is age appropriate. The lady is not stripping off and even if she were, so what? The image contains and personifies her spirit of lifelong, unending activism.

One might of course feel free to stand against Fonda’s fave causes. You may dislike how she has protested: the lady has been known to go to extremes. Yet one cannot help but admire her unrelenting determination, grit and integrity. It just happens that all her allure is heightened by a distinctive style and unbeatable beauty that transcends time.

In an era where we nominally live longer yet age faster and harder? Where Covid and ethical / economic uncertainties stalk the globe? This wonderful injection of joy from Jane could not be more welcome.

Encore, soon, please! x

 

 

 

New

Jane Fonda is Sexy, Powerful, Beautiful and a Timeless Star. In Boots.
77 Views
08 October 2020
Jane Fonda is Sexy, Powerful, Beautiful and a Timeless Star. In Boots.

May interest You

JANE FONDA: We salute you! We support you! We fancy you! Here’s why..
910 Views
25 October 2019
JANE FONDA: We salute you! We support you! We fancy you! Here’s why..
New PICARD trailer is Here. You will LOVE it. IF…
1420 Views
06 October 2019
New PICARD trailer is Here. You will LOVE it. IF…
REVIEW OF YOUTH HARVEY KEITEL AND MICHAEL CAINE SHOW AGE IS JUST A NUMBER
3572 Views
09 November 2015
REVIEW OF YOUTH HARVEY KEITEL AND MICHAEL CAINE SHOW AGE IS JUST A NUMBER

Popular

Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
2398 Views
30 September 2020
Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.
2291 Views
01 September 2020
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D