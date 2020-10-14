Football on Film. And other Sports Successes. Can they Translate to the Big Screen?

Sporting Successes That We Want To See Documentaries About
Sports documentaries have taken on an increased responsibility throughout much of 2020, as it had been the only way to get closer to the action while the whole world was in lockdown.
Millions around the world were captivated by The Last Dance on Netflix, which told the story of Michael Jordan and the irrepressible Chicago Bulls during their dominant period in the NBA during the 90s.
Meanwhile, fly on the wall documentaries have also been hugely successful, with All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur captivating audiences with behind the scenes access during the 2019-20 Premier League season.
But, which sporting successes from the past would we love to see documented so that we can get more in-depth knowledge about what the season was like behind the scenes?
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots became a dynasty under the stewardship of Bill Belichick. The team were formidable and won the Super Bowl on six occasions since 2000. We would love to see a documentary that follows the team throughout the 2014-2018 period, which saw the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles.
It would be a fascinating insight that would be similar to The Last Dance, which highlights the state of mind that championship-winning teams must be in every single season. The Patriots star was Tom Brady throughout all of those successes, which means that it could be told from his perspective, similar to The Last Dance and Jordan.
Manchester United
A lot has been said about the standards that were set at Manchester United during the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson, and it would be interesting for all football fans to have a peak behind the curtain to see how he managed to get the best out of his players throughout his stay.
The two most dominant seasons that the club achieved during his tenure came in 1998-1999 and 2007-2008. The first of which saw the club win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, while the latter saw the Red Devils win the Premier League and Champions League.
One recurring element from both sides were their ability to come back from setbacks and overturn defeats into wins in the final moments of games. The treble-winning season would offer an interesting look into how the team managed to get along behind the scenes, and it would be compelling to see how Ferguson dealt with a wealth of superstars.
Toronto Raptors
Basketball documentaries always captivate the audience, and one of the biggest stories over recent years was the first franchise title for the Toronto Raptors. However, the story is much bigger than the success that they achieved on the court, as the title-winning season in 2019 also saw the whole of Canada gravitate to basketball as a sport.
Canada has largely been an ice hockey first country, which meant that its acceptance in supporting the team throughout the NBA finals was a huge statement of how popular the sport has become. It would be fascinating to see what the impact on that title-winning side has had on the country as a whole and whether the Raptors are now one of the big players in the NBA because Canada has embraced the sport.