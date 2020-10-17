Moving Forward with Microsoft Azure: Microsoft AZ-204 Exam and All Important Details Related to It

We put new Microsoft Tech to the Movie-Viral TEST

If you go online and search for the best Cloud platforms, you will find a ton of them. However, one of the best choices among the IT specialists right now is none other than Microsoft Azure.

Many organizations have already adopted this platform, because it makes operations much easier. This also means that these companies need people who can work with Azure. So, if you want to be one of these candidates, it is important that you obtain a Microsoft certification first.

There are a lot of options to choose from and the one we recommend you to think about is Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate. To earn this certificate, you should take only one exam, which is Microsoft AZ-204. In this article, we will talk about this test in detail and give you some hints of how you can pass it.

Target audience

Azure can be difficult to master. That is why you have to go for the Microsoft AZ-204 exam only if you know what you are getting into. It is recommended that anyone going for this test have at least a few years of experience with Azure. In addition, they should also be well‑versed with programming. The ideal candidates for the AZ-204 exam is someone who knows how to work with Azure PowerShell, AZ-303, APIs, Azure SDKs, and Azure CLI.

Exam pattern and outline

Microsoft AZ-204 can be difficult to ace if you don’t prepare for it properly. Therefore, first of all, you need to have a look at some of the key details of this exam. The first thing that you should know is that it is going to be 150 minutes long, and during this time, you will have to attempt 40-60questions of the multiple-choice type. The only way to complete this task is being good at managing time because you might start to run out of it very quickly. There are various topics included in the Microsoft AZ-204 test and they are:

Connect to and Consume Azure Services and Thirst-Party Services;



Design Azure Computer Solutions;

Develop for Azure Storage;

Implement Azure Security;

Troubleshoot, Monitor, and Optimize Azure Solutions.

Important preparation tips

The best way to ensure that you get a good score in the Microsoft AZ-204 exam is to study for it wisely. You can use the study materials available right on the official website to prepare for this test. There are instructor-led courses, free online training, guides, and sample questions. Of course, you should also add some exam dumps as additional helpers. Another thing that you must do once you have covered the topics is to take practice tests. With their help, you can evaluate your knowledge and see where you need to put in more work.

Conclusion

For the last decades, Microsoft has become one of the best certification providers in the world. If you want to move forward in your career quickly, you should also go for one of its certificates. Earning a Microsoft credential certainly has its benefits. Thus, it will make you much more prominent, it will be easier for you to land better job roles, and your salary will be increased. So, what are you still waiting for?