Rugby Viral. All Blacks defeat the Wallabies.

New Zealand v Australia. True clash of Titans every time.

27-7. SOUNDS like a THRASHING, right? Think again.

If you watch the gameplay, you will notice that New Zealand kick bigger and move in a more concerted, organised, brute force fashion. The Australians by contrast, though just as BIG, are more spread out, punctuating their best players to try winning advantage from start to finish.

So it’s still an even match. And though it looks like a massive victory? It’s more that there was a clash of strategy /tactics and the New Zealanders method edged out the Australian counterparts.

Notice too that Rugby Union is more efficient, safer, cleaner and accessible than ever. None of the old boy club amateur grit that defined this kind of game in say the Rugby World Cup of 1991.

But it’s still rough, visceral, urgent and high skill vs primal strength. Cinematic in scope and quality, all the more in newly high definition crispness. A truly great game.

And if you don’t accept my word for that? Russell Crowe and Daniel Craig are just two among the legion movie stars / makers who love to unwind with a fix of this entertaining sport.

It’s not just an event. It’s an experience! Hip flask; Rugby shirt, Barbour Jacket, Pints and songs and fun in corporate hospitality afterwards (well there will be, once life returns to normal).