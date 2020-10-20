In time for HALLOWEEN! It’s HARRISON FORD. As a BADDIE?!

‘My job is assistant story-teller’.

That time of year again. One could of course just go with the usual monster mash-up / devil /vampire/zombie montage. We prefer to show something new. ish. This year? A montage of HARRISON FORD playing BADDIES?!

Yep. Ok not always the baddie. But nonetheless this sequence of edits does show the actor in less flattering and heroic lights than one might usually expect.

Never forget that the man is an ACTOR. Star, sure. Character actor? Maybe not quite.

But as a situation actor, he can turn his mind to anything. And if the story takes a darker turn, Ford was always ready to embellish his mannerisms duly.

Indeed, he has rarely if ever played a solely ‘good’ guy.

Jack Ryan knew the dark secrets of the CIA, much as he tried to be a force for transparent utility. Han Solo is a loser and a hired gun wannabe gangster out of his league, before a Princess brings him to sense.

Indiana Jones, though a tenured academic, is a hedonist and funds his adventures through activities verging on the mercenary with methods hinting at the merciless.

Harrison has played baddies. He can. He might well do again. Here’s a glimpse of just how scary he can be!

special thanks to these geniuses: please subscribe!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN (in advance, in case it gets cancelled: even the witches in lockdown).

nb: Mr Ford is known to love Halloween; no offence meant, indeed it is a compliment to highlight his great acting!