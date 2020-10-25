25 October 2020 77 Views

Live and let Buy: James Bond CAN come to a Streaming Platform. AND Survive..

by James Murphy

The Rumours are there. Netflix/Apple making offers MGM/EON/Universal cannot refuse?

So yes. NO TIME TO DIE. It’s been delayed. Twice. The hope was a release in Cinemas. The reality is that at this rate, there will not be any Cinemas left by April 2021. And even if there were, the hype/interest window is narrowing, fast.

So yes. Bond may have to evolve. Again. And allow himself a digital platform, streaming premiere. So what? Let’s think about this, shall we?

  • James Bond always moves with the times. We were all moving more toward a Netflix et al power base, even pre Covid-19. 
  • They could lose more money with further delays, thereby making the entire future of the franchise a very compromised asset.
  • If the offer is right and matches box office predictions, then nothing is lost. And you can still see it on Blu-Ray et al / buy special features etc / enjoy a later, limited Cinema release.
  • Enables the team to start working on the NEXT iterations of the brand, faster.

 

  • Make it a CHRISTMAS DAY EVENT! Have Bond not just move to this format but OWN it. The whole family, settling into watch it as though this were the Cinema AND Television event to end all competition.

 

  • Bond, as usual: evolves, faces the odds, comes out, on top and lives to something another day..perfect end to a terrible year, always facing forward..

New

Live and let Buy: James Bond CAN come to a Streaming Platform. AND Survive..
77 Views
25 October 2020
Live and let Buy: James Bond CAN come to a Streaming Platform. AND Survive..

May interest You

Don’t Blame BOND for the Death of Cinema. And he CAN still SAVE it..
663 Views
07 October 2020
Don’t Blame BOND for the Death of Cinema. And he CAN still SAVE it..
New NO TIME TO DIE Trailer is out. GREAT action, score, atmosphere, stakes. A few quibbles. But YES!
579 Views
03 September 2020
New NO TIME TO DIE Trailer is out. GREAT action, score, atmosphere, stakes. A few quibbles. But YES!
Interesting facts about soap operas presented by game-changing infographic
1359 Views
01 July 2020
Interesting facts about soap operas presented by game-changing infographic

Popular

Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
2802 Views
30 September 2020
Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.
2616 Views
01 September 2020
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D