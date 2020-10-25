Live and let Buy: James Bond CAN come to a Streaming Platform. AND Survive..

The Rumours are there. Netflix/Apple making offers MGM/EON/Universal cannot refuse?

So yes. NO TIME TO DIE. It’s been delayed. Twice. The hope was a release in Cinemas. The reality is that at this rate, there will not be any Cinemas left by April 2021. And even if there were, the hype/interest window is narrowing, fast.

So yes. Bond may have to evolve. Again. And allow himself a digital platform, streaming premiere. So what? Let’s think about this, shall we?

James Bond always moves with the times. We were all moving more toward a Netflix et al power base, even pre Covid-19.

They could lose more money with further delays, thereby making the entire future of the franchise a very compromised asset.

If the offer is right and matches box office predictions, then nothing is lost. And you can still see it on Blu-Ray et al / buy special features etc / enjoy a later, limited Cinema release.

Enables the team to start working on the NEXT iterations of the brand, faster.

Make it a CHRISTMAS DAY EVENT! Have Bond not just move to this format but OWN it. The whole family, settling into watch it as though this were the Cinema AND Television event to end all competition.