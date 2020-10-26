Best New Online Slots of the Year

Movies miss slots. You don’t Have to!

Do you want to try out the new online slots that were released in 2020? Are you in a dilemma to find out the best titles that offer plenty of excitement, gaming features, and offer more winning potential? Many slots have come out this year.

There is no better time to indulge in gambling than now. The game developers have gone all out to create some of the best performing and exciting slot machines to meet the needs of the modern-day punter. It is often confusing for the novice gambler to decide and pick the ideal titles to play. Here, you can find a list of the best online video machines to try to meet your gaming needs.

Valley of the Gods 2

Valley of the Gods 2 is a sequel to the previous hit title from Yggdrasil Gaming that belongs to the Ancient Egypt theme. It comes with improved graphics and features to offer you more. This tile works on 6 reels, and hence you can find a maximum of 201600 paylines. The attractive features of this game are Wild Reels, Scatter Respins, Extra Lives, and Multipliers. You can place bets as low as $0.25 and as high as $125. This medium-high volatility title comes with an RTP of 96.3%.

If you like classic Egyptian themed slots featuring the beautiful Queen of Egypt, then free slots Cleopatra by IGT is a good option. This 5-reel and 20-payline game has Free Spins, Multipliers, Wild, and Bonus options. The maximum win here is 25000000 coins. Try the free mode before placing real money stakes. This is a classic that can still give the new titles a run for their money.

Reactoonz 2

Play’n GO has come with a sequel of its popular Reactoonz slot. This one, too, has the space theme with funky invaders looking for more power charges. The game is played on a 7×7 grid, and the key features that can draw in some big wins are Wild Pair Explosion, Fluctometer, and Quantumeter. It comes with a cluster pays mechanism. Hence, the winning icons explode and give way for new icons to create more winning combinations with a single spin. The betting options range from $0.20 to $100, and the maximum win is 5083x the stake. The bonus features are the ones that can trigger the bigger wins in this high volatility game with an RTP of 96.20%.

The Dog House Megaways

The Megaways is a popular gaming feature that is loved by newbie and seasoned punters. Pragmatic Play wants to put this feature to good use in this new The Dog House Megaways game. This one comes with 6 reels and a maximum of 117,649 betting lines. The key features on offer here are Random Multipliers, Dog House Wilds, Sticky Wilds, and Free Spins. With bets from $0.20 to $100 a spin, you can spin your way to riches playing this title. As the name suggests, this high volatile slot has a dog theme and an RTP of 96.55%.

Rainbow Jackpots – Power Lines

Red Tiger Gaming is behind this new Irish themed game. It comes with varying 6×2 and 6×7 grids with 4 to 49 paylines. The betting options range from $0.10 to $200 per spin, and you can see a maximum win of 1000x the stake. With all popular gaming features like Wild and Scatter symbols, Free Spins, Multipliers, and Bonus Rounds, this title can help you to rake in some big wins. Its RTP is 95.68%, which is a bit below the average RTP. But, you can see some decent payouts come your way from this medium to high volatility slot.

Seven 7s

Crazy Tooth Studio developed this game for Microgaming. This unique machine starts with 1 reel and can expand up to 7 reels through Respins. It reminds the traditional machine and offers only one payline. Once you get the full playing grid on the screen, you can see a maximum win of up to 25,000x the stake. This one comes with just three symbols – 7, a 2x wild multiplier, and a Bar logo. It is a highly volatile slot. It comes with an RTP of 96.60%, with the “7” icon responsible for creating winning combinations. The bar icon is a blocker and does not offer any payout. Anyone looking for a unique and different title to play should definitely choose the Seven 7s.

Closing Thoughts

These are just a few of the popular slots that have caught the attention of avid gamblers. There are many more on offer through online gambling sites, and each of them has its pros and cons.