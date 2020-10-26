Indiana Jones and the Secret Comedy Genius..

We have ‘done’ him eating. And being scary.

The trilogy closes with Harrison Ford being FUNNY. Why? Because the man will always be known for action and drama.

But his style always threw in a hint of visual comedy. Always. He is GREAT at the facial contortion, grumpy grimace, pursed lip, shoulder shrug, eyelid roll, confused look, scruffy retort and of course, the lop sided grin /finger wag..Indeed, those qualities are essential parts of why we bought into the humanity of Han Solo/Indiana Jones et al.

That is the truth. But if it’s FACT you want, like Dr Tyree? Then look no further than this empirical compilation of the man himself. Being..FUNNY!

You’re welcome. 🙂

