HOLY AMAZING ART, BATMAN!

As we prepare for Michael Keaton’s return to Batman lore? It’s great to just enjoy its aesthetic. So I tracked down some great artwork online..

Special thanks to Mate for the title picture: a portrait of the 1989 Keaton Bat. Really captures the character. Love the work. See more here.

See also: The Batman movies that never were. Ever wanted that Batman 3 or 4 with Keaton? Well, your wish is my command! Many thanks to Wayne Barnes. See more here.