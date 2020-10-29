29 October 2020 71 Views

NETFLIX INVEST IN SWEDEN

by James Murphy

Netflix invest heavily in Swedish Productions

But they are not of the Nordic Noir kind.

The streaming giant has since its start produced all sorts of movies and shows worldwide, from German series DARK to Spanish Academy Award-winning film ROMA. After having produced and released just one Swedish drama, QUICKSAND, NETFLIX is looking to invest way more in Swedish productions. But none of the upcoming projects is in the famous NORDIC NOIR genre.

In Scandinavia, and particularly in Sweden, they love a good murder mystery. Recently we’ve seen series such as THE BRIDGE, BEFORE WE DIE, WISTING and the MILLENNIUM chapters, who all have had some international success. In Sweden, the Nordic noir titles are amongst the country’s most viewed on NETFLIX, HBO NORDIC and Sweden’s streaming services such as VIAPLAY, C MORE and PENNY PLAY. But also on sites as dreamfilms and Sweflix where swedes stream illegally.

Upcoming Swedish Netflix titles

On November 4th Netflix releases their new Swedish original series LOVE AND ANARCHY which follows Sofie, a career-driven consultant and married woman who intends to modernize an old publishing house when she meets young IT technician Max, and an unexpected flirtatious game filled with high stakes begins.

Later this year, if everything goes as planned, we’ll also see the long-awaited film RED DOT, which the Swedish movie site Filmtopp describes as a thriller about a couple who on their trip to the mountains suddenly discover a red laser dot on their tent. Is it a weapon sight?

Although LOVE AND ANARCHY and RED DOT are set to premiere later this year, 2021 is when NETFLIX investment truly will pay off. Today there are no specific premiere dates announced, but next year we’ll see six Swedish titles. Amongst these are a remake of the nation’s cult film VINTERVIKEN, gangster series CLARK with Hollywood actor BILL SKARSGÅRD, a series on the internationally successful film series EASY MONEY starring JOEL KINNAMAN. NETFLIX is also planning a series about the grounders of the worldwide established music service Spotify. There are loads to look forward to, even if you’re not Swedish.

Since 2018, NETFLIX has produced an enormous amount of foreign productions, above all Spanish, Portuguese, French and Indian series. It will be exciting to continue following the streaming service’s international growth and see how much they will be affected by the global arrival of DISNEY’S streaming service DISNEY PLUS.

 

