John Sessions. Star of Whose Line it is Anyway. Dead, aged 67.

Bit of a shock. John Sessions. Farewell to a fascinating Talent.

I met him once (came to family home for tea). Enjoyed his company. Napoleon : The American Story was a work of genius and the man could have been the British Tom Hanks then. Hanks and he even had dinner as buddies.

Sweet Revenge was a nice little rom-com where Sessions was lucky to share the screen with Carrie Fisher and Rosanna Arquette. There was a germ of a leading man there, maybe, had Sessions played the game a bit better?