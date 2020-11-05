Harvey Dent to rule on the US Election Result

And we still don’t have a President. Un-PRESIDENTED?!

So we went to American law expert, Harvey Dent. Dent is a former District Attorney himself. Alas, he was scarred with acid, horribly on one side of his face. He went mad and is now resident (subject to regular escapes) at Arkham Asylum.

Here’s Harvey’s assessment:

‘It could go EITHER way! Or we could have TWO Presidents? Though that might be TOO much? Depends on where you want the USA to go TO. On the ONE hand, there is the Donald. He is a bad, bad boy! But then you have Biden: TOO good TO be Two..sorry, to be TRUE! We have been shown the ugly side of politics this week. Beware of electoral fraud: anyone casting TWO votes. Like me! Perhaps one count of the votes is not enough? Maybe we need a SECOND opinion? Maybe check them TWICE? If that STILL does not work? Maybe FLIP on a COIN? Works for US, every-time, so maybe it can work for the US-A!‘

