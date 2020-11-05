05 November 2020 192 Views

Harvey Dent to rule on the US Election Result

by James Murphy

And we still don’t have a President. Un-PRESIDENTED?! 

 

So we went to American law expert, Harvey Dent. Dent is a former District Attorney himself. Alas, he was scarred with acid, horribly on one side of his face. He went mad and is now resident (subject to regular escapes) at Arkham Asylum.

 

 

Here’s Harvey’s assessment:

 

It could go EITHER way! Or we could have TWO Presidents? Though that might be TOO much? Depends on where you want the USA to go TO. On the ONE hand, there is the Donald. He is a bad, bad boy! But then you have Biden: TOO good TO be Two..sorry, to be TRUE! We have been shown the ugly side of politics this week. Beware of electoral fraud: anyone casting TWO votes. Like me! Perhaps one count of the votes is not enough? Maybe we need a SECOND opinion? Maybe check them TWICE? If that STILL does not work? Maybe FLIP on a COIN? Works for US, every-time, so maybe it can work for the US-A!

Here’s Two-Face’s Assessment. Again. 

It could go EITHER way! Or we could have TWO Presidents? Though that might be TOO much? Depends on where you want the USA to go TO. On the ONE hand, there is the Donald. He is a bad, bad boy! But then you have Biden: TOO good TO be Two..sorry, to be TRUE! We have been shown the ugly side of politics this week. Beware of electoral fraud: anyone casting TWO votes. Like me! Perhaps one count of the votes is not enough? Maybe we need a SECOND opinion? Maybe check them TWICE? If that STILL does not work? Maybe FLIP on a COIN? Works for US, every-time, so maybe it can work for the US-A!

 

 

 

New

Harvey Dent to rule on the US Election Result
192 Views
05 November 2020
Harvey Dent to rule on the US Election Result

May interest You

US Elections. Concession and Acceptance speeches Leaked to Movie Viral!
316 Views
03 November 2020
US Elections. Concession and Acceptance speeches Leaked to Movie Viral!
TBT: Why Bohemian Rhapsody still ROCKS.
457 Views
29 October 2020
TBT: Why Bohemian Rhapsody still ROCKS.
Academic Actors. Part 2!
456 Views
28 October 2020
Academic Actors. Part 2!

Popular

Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
3024 Views
30 September 2020
Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.
2840 Views
01 September 2020
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D