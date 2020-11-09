How to set up a Backyard Movie Theatre..

..IN UNDER AN HOUR!..

These are uncertain times with many movie venues shut. So what? Build your own! Here’s how.

Watching a movie is fun. Many families spend their weekends watching movies. Going to the cinema is a good option, but at times sitting with your family and enjoying a movie in your homemade theatre can be a good idea.

Setting up a temporary backyard movie theatre is easy, and it does not take long hours. If you have the required items for your setup, you can make a movie theatre under an hour. However, if you want a permanent theatre, it requires more efforts and time.

Alicia Lund, the style and parenting consultant, says that you just need a projector, a carpet, or cushions to build a temporary outdoor cinema in your backyard. This weekend if you do not want to go out, or you are expecting some friends for a movie night at your home, you can set up a movie theater in the background in no time!

In this article, we explain the simple steps that will help you set it all up in under one hour! For better understanding, the article is divided into two sections; the first part tells you what you need, and the second part tells you how to transform your backyard into a movie theatre.

Things You Need

You require the following items to set up your home cinema;

1. Projector

The first thing you need to set up a movie theatre is a projector. A projector is a device which projects rays of light and shows slides or movie on any viewable surface. There are plenty of brands of projectors on the market. You can choose one that fits your needs and budget. Cinemood 360 is a good option to consider as it contains the latest features within a budget. It is an excellent option for watching movies, educating your kids through PowerPoint presentations, or just practicing your office presentation at home.

2. The Screen

A projector does not require a screen such as a TV screen or computer screen. Instead, projector screens are usually made of PVC or fabric, they are reflective surfaces and usually come in white color so to increase visibility. They are much cheaper than TV screens too!

Interestingly, you don’t even have to buy a screen if you don’t have the time or money. You can simply hang a white sheet on the wall and you are done. However, according to Alicia Lund, a screen has fewer wrinkles and provides for high quality.

The screen is the best option for enjoying the movie, but in case you don’t have a screen, you can also use a sheet. Make sure to secure it properly.

3. A Sound System

You need to install a sound system for your homemade theatre with speakers that are loud enough for everyone to hear. You can opt for Bluetooth speakers as they are lightweight, easy to carry, and easy to set up since you don’t have to deal with any wires.

4. Choose a Spot

The first thing is to decide a spot for making a movie theatre in your backyard. Choose any spot you like or ask your other family members for suggestions. Ideally, choose a spot where it’s easy to hang or suspend the screen. You can set the projector on a little table if it doesn’t come with a stand.

Other things to keep in mind when choosing the location are the number of people, comfort, and weather. Make sure that the spot you choose is sufficient for everyone watching the movies, and that it provides shade in case it is a windy night.

5. Install the Sound System

Next, connect the set of portable speakers with the projector. Place the speakers at a point, where they fill the whole backyard with even sounds. There is a long list of brands in the market that sells high-quality speakers, and Harman Kardon is one of them. Test the acoustics in your backyard to select the best spot for the speakers.

6. Arrange a Seating Area

Arrange a sitting area to sit, relax, and enjoy the movie. Style your backyard movie theatre with carpets, rugs, and piles of cushions to give it a look of a retro camp. In addition, make sure that there are plenty of movie snacks for everyone.

If the movie set up is for a romantic date, you can bring out the wine chillers, snacks, and candles to create a romantic atmosphere. One other good option is to hang string lights from the trees in your backyard for an added flair.

7. Get Ready For Streaming

Now it’s time to watch your movie. Connect the projector to an online streaming service of your choice, such as Apple TV or Netflix. Once connected, choose the movie you want to watch and hit play.

Points to Consider

While having fun in your backyard, take care of the following;

If you live in a crowded area, make sure not to exceed the volume above the normal level. Respect the comfort of your neighbors.

We would advise you to invest in waterproof cushions and furniture. In case it rains, you can move inside quickly.

Once you are done with the movie night, clean the carpets before taking them inside. The chances are that there are grass stains and mud stains on your carpet. A better option would be to hire a carpet cleaning company to clean the carpets for you.

Final Thoughts

Making a movie theatre in your backyard is a good option in case you want to have some money and entertain your friends and family indoors. It is very easy to set up a backyard home theatre. You need three things; a projector, a screen, and a sound system. This is a one-time investment for unlimited fun. Following the above steps, you can set up a cinema in just under an hour!

Author Bio:

Arslan Hassan is an electrical engineer with a passion for writing, designing, and anything tech-related. His educational background in the technical field has given him the edge to write on many topics. He occasionally writes blog articles for Carpet Cleaning Oxford.