Casino Movies you can Watch on Netflix Now!

Take a punt on these 4 classic films with a gambling motif..

If you want to spice up your regular movie night, you might want to look at Netflix's casino movie section. Choose one of the best movies based on the never-ending excitement of the classic brick-and-mortar casinos.

1. 21

A 2008 casino-themed movie starring Jim Sturgess as Ben Campbell, a driven and talented young mathematician from MIT, looking to fund his Harvard Medical School tuition. He does so with the help of an MIT professor Rosa, played by Kevin Spacey, who invites him to join his blackjack team. The team consists of fellow young and ambitious students with card counting and covert signalling talents, which gains them significant profits.

With a few eye-catching twists and turns, the movie became a blockbuster in the United States quickly upon its release. 21 gained positive reviews from movie critics, with an average score of B+.

2. Casino

Are you a fan of old-school movie stars? Well, this is the movie for you. Martin Scorsese directed it, and Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci are some of the main actors. This 1995 movie stars de Niro as a Jewish American gambling expert handicapper hired to oversee daily operations at a Las Vegas casino. The story is set in the 1970s, and it was inspired by real-life events.



The movie gained positive reviews, with Stone receiving an Academy Award Best Actress nomination for her performance and earning a Golden Globe award. Scorsese also received a Best Director nomination at the Golden Globes the same year. As the years passed, Casino gained even more critical acclaim for artistically mature and accomplished work.

3. Croupier

Are you a Clive Owen fan? Did you know that Owen’s career in the US was set off thanks to the 1998 movie Croupier? It might be a British neo-noir movie, but Croupier was highly acclaimed in the States after its initial release. The movie is not about the glamorous Las Vegas scene we’re used to seeing in casino-themed movies, but viewers will be able to follow the competitive casino environment through the croupier’s eyes. The director Mike Hodges wanted to show the dark side of casinos and how easy it is for them to take over a person’s life.

Interestingly, the movie did not live up to its expectations with the first release in the UK. Only when it was released in the States did Croupier receive widespread critical acclaim. The movie is now one of the most intricate and favoured motion pictures revolving around the casino life.

4. Win It All

As a newer release from 2017, Win It All has made a mark among the many high-profile casino-themed movies. Jake Johnson stars as Eddie Garrett, a recovering gambling addict, alongside Joe Lo Truglio, Keegan Michael Key, and Aislinn Derbez in a casino comedy movie. Sounds intriguing? There aren’t many casino comedies, as the topic isn’t typically considered humorous, but it’s one of the best movies recently added to Netflix.

A local thug leaves Eddie with a duffel bag filled with cash, which provokes Eddie to start gambling again. From there on, a roller coaster of emotions leads us through the havoc of events and laughter. If you’re interested in finding out what happened to Eddie and if the thug came back for his money, visit Netflix to watch this striking comedy from director Joe Swanberg.