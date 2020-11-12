‘You wanna talk to God?’ Awesome artwork from Mike Jarvis. Sums up INDIANA JONES!

Raiders of the best ART..

So, I am still gutted at the lack of a fifth Indy film. Blame Covid-19. And creative paralysis at the Lucas-Film/Disney writing stables? Harrison is still good for one more. Don’t get me started!

But THIS kind of artwork? Makes up for the loss.

Just look at the ‘artistry on the carvings’.

Captures Indy’s jawline, perfectly

DETAIL: that stubble!

COLOUR! TEXTURE! CHARACTER!

This takes you to the scene and manages to tell stories beyond it.

The hero’s angst, doubt and yet..

charm, skill and indomitable determination to win. Just like the artist!

Many thanks to MIKE JARVIS. The piece is for sale on ETSY