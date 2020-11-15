15 November 2020 133 Views

The Crown series 4. Now on Netflix. To watch or not to watch?

by James Murphy

By Royal Command..

I thought about watching The Crown. And, without wishing to judge it without having done so? I then thought ‘no’. Because there is a sense that this is very old hat?

Olivia Colman is in everything. Claire Foy/Matt Smith ought to have aged in their roles, instead of the premature recasting. I saw the footage in clips of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and, though great, I am sure..there is a BIT of Meryl Streep/Andrea Riseborough there? Not consciously but just, it’s kind of been done and recently?

They will no doubt progress to the next series and cover Diana death etc? Fine but once again, writer, Peter Morgan did that in The Queen and better. Quite what Imelda Staunton and co will bring beyond the unbeatable Helen Mirren/Michael Sheen is beyond me.


Especially since they are ending on series 5 and not therefore covering the most exciting iteration of the Windsors. We miss out on depicting their rapid fire rebranding of the past 20 years.

But no doubt it is excellent as drama and well acted/ directed and will get round to it. And I hope you all enjoy it. God save the Queen!

New

The Crown series 4. Now on Netflix. To watch or not to watch?
133 Views
15 November 2020
The Crown series 4. Now on Netflix. To watch or not to watch?

May interest You

What this country needs..Right Now..is a DOCTOR! Live Tweet Party Tomorrow.
1175 Views
29 March 2020
What this country needs..Right Now..is a DOCTOR! Live Tweet Party Tomorrow.
The Crown Series 3 Trailer has Landed. But does it Reign Supreme? Um..
1016 Views
23 October 2019
The Crown Series 3 Trailer has Landed. But does it Reign Supreme? Um..
Doctor Who and the Rumours of Certain Change. Chibnall out? Tennant Back in? Movie Version Imminent? Where next for the TimeLord?
5208 Views
12 August 2019
Doctor Who and the Rumours of Certain Change. Chibnall out? Tennant Back in? Movie Version Imminent? Where next for the TimeLord?

Popular

Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
3195 Views
30 September 2020
Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.
3039 Views
01 September 2020
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D