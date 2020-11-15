The Crown series 4. Now on Netflix. To watch or not to watch?

By Royal Command..

I thought about watching The Crown. And, without wishing to judge it without having done so? I then thought ‘no’. Because there is a sense that this is very old hat?

Olivia Colman is in everything. Claire Foy/Matt Smith ought to have aged in their roles, instead of the premature recasting. I saw the footage in clips of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and, though great, I am sure..there is a BIT of Meryl Streep/Andrea Riseborough there? Not consciously but just, it’s kind of been done and recently?

They will no doubt progress to the next series and cover Diana death etc? Fine but once again, writer, Peter Morgan did that in The Queen and better. Quite what Imelda Staunton and co will bring beyond the unbeatable Helen Mirren/Michael Sheen is beyond me.



Especially since they are ending on series 5 and not therefore covering the most exciting iteration of the Windsors. We miss out on depicting their rapid fire rebranding of the past 20 years.

But no doubt it is excellent as drama and well acted/ directed and will get round to it. And I hope you all enjoy it. God save the Queen!