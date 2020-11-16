Our Favorite Heroes in New Video Slots 2020

Gaming is Evolving. Exciting Times! Fantastic Brands and Heroes to Match!

Slot machines are no longer just simple games where we spin the reels. Each has a story to tell, and this story also has a main hero. Some of these heroes are so well-designed, they can easily be popular culture icons.

While playing new slots online, you don’t just watch the reels, you also watch these heroes and wonder what they will do! So, what are the most successful slot game heroes of 2020? We have selected them for you and listed below.

Rick and Morty Megaways

Developer Blueprint Gaming Reels & Lines 6 reels & 117.649 lines RTP 96.55%

If you are complaining that Rick and Morty seasons are too short, you can continue the adventures of this odd duo in slot machines. This game is adapted from the famous adult cartoon show of the same name and features the same nihilistic humor. Throughout the game, you navigate the dimensions Rick and Morty visited and get a different experience in each. In this regard, Blueprint Gaming managed to perfectly adapt the original show’s art style.

Developed under the license of Cartoon Network and BTG, the game has dynamic symbols and paylines. Thanks to the Megaways feature, you can get up to 117,649 lines, which significantly increases your chances of winning. This is a game that uses the Cascading Reels feature, so symbols disappear from the screen after a win and are replaced by new ones. These new symbols can also form a winning combination, and this cycle can continue for a long time.

The slot has many bonuses. You choose one of three different features in the free spins round. You can choose extra wilds, multipliers, or extra spins. There is also a bonus wheel that you can spin. Rick and Morty Megaways slot is at the top of our list because it includes two globally loved characters and offers creative features.

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness

Developer Play’n GO Reels & Lines None – Uses the ClusterPays feature RTP 94.52%

We love Rich Wilde. Over the years, we have chased many forgotten treasures in many pyramids with him. This character, created by Play’n GO, is not new, but appears renewed every year. You can think of Rich Wilde as the “Indiana Jones of slots.” He’s always on the hunt for danger and treasures.

In the Tome of Madness slot, which was released in 2020, he appears in a very different way. Thanks to the advanced graphics, we can see Rich Wilde in high resolution at last and embark on an adventure centered around the legend of Cthulhu – it was time to leave Ancient Egypt behind. This is a very creative game as it does not use paylines first of all. In order to win in the Tome of Madness slot, you need to create winning clusters. Each cluster must have at least four identical symbols. In this respect, the gameplay is reminiscent of match-3 games.

There are many features in the game that can help you.

There are three different wild symbols: multiplier, special, and mega.

It is also possible to earn additional multiplier payments with the special symbols you collect.

There is also a bonus where you can win 7 free spins.

Tome of Madness takes second place as it includes our favorite slot archaeologist and offers original mechanics.

The Dog House

Developer Pragmatic Play Reels & Lines 5 reels & 20 lines RTP 96.51%

Our favorite characters don’t have to be human. Sometimes cute pets are also on our list! The best example of this is The Dog House, developed by Pragmatic Play. In this game, not one, but three cute dogs are starring and trying to help us make big wins.

The game, which has a cartoony art style, offers an enjoyable game experience and allows us to see pictures of cute dogs with every spin. The game also has a Megaways version, but we recommend the original 20-line version. It offers a higher RTP.

The Dog House has everything a modern video slot should have. The wild symbol also pays multipliers (up to 3x), and the scatter symbol offers a 5x multiplier in addition to starting the bonus round. During the free spins round, the wild symbols also become sticky and do not disappear from the screen. The Dog House is extremely volatile, meaning that the payout frequency is low, but the payout amounts are very high. Any player who wants classic gameplay but also modern features should try The Dog House slot. You can win up to 6,750 times your bet!

Lucky Leprechaun

Developer Microgaming Reels & Lines 5 reels & 20 lines RTP 96.33%

There are many games that use the Leprechaun character, but Microgaming developed the first of them. Lucky Leprechaun slot is almost 15 years old. The reason why it is on our list is that Microgaming has released an updated version of the game. This version, developed especially for mobile devices, uses exactly the same rules, but includes advanced graphics and a modern code structure.

Leprechaun is an imaginary character in Irish culture that is believed to bring luck and live where the rainbow ends. If you manage to catch it, you can have a gold-filled cube! This is your goal in this game. You will try to catch Leprechaun and get his gold. The rules of the game are very simple, and traditional mechanics are used. Microgaming has not made any changes in this regard while developing the modern version. If you manage to place four-leaf clover symbols on the 5th reel, you will get 5 free spins with a 2x multiplier. Each clover symbol you find during this feature gives one more spin and increases the multiplier by 1x. There is also a bonus game where you can win 1,000 times your bet. If you haven’t tried Lucky Leprechaun before, now is the time. You’re going to love this tiny green dwarf.

Gonzo’s Quest

Developer NetEnt Reels & Lines 5 reels & 20 lines RTP 95.97%

Meet Spanish explorer Gonzo. He’s looking for the legendary city of El Dorado and wants you to join him in this adventure. Gonzo’s Quest is not a new game, but NetEnt recently released a new Megaways version of it, so it comes to our list.

In addition, we can easily say that Gonzo is one of the most popular slot heroes ever since the “Avalanche Reels” feature was first used in this slot. This feature allows all symbols in a winning combination to disappear and be replaced by new symbols automatically. In other words, you get to make a free re-spin after every winning spin. This re-spin can also trigger a new win combination, and this cycle can repeat itself indefinitely.

Today, there are many games that use this feature, but Gonzo’s Quest was the first. There are also multiplier payouts in the game. The feature we explained above starts to pay up to 5 times more when triggered. You can also win 10 free spins with a 15x multiplier in the bonus round. Lastly, it is possible to win up to 2.500x total bet. Gonzo’s Quest is a must-try game for every slot player and if you like it, you can also try your luck in the Megaways version.