The Mandalorian is the Future of Star Wars

Here’s Why.
- No burden of backstory or setting up future plot threads.
- Star Wars was born from episodic serial fiction. It’s come home.
- The films from 1977-83 were a complete arc.
- We did not need sequels or prequels.
- All that was required was the playground of pieces to vicariously enjoy via toys, comics, animation. Now: self contained series of mini movies.
- It’s about living in that world; enjoying its universe without focus on building it.
- Pedro Pascal is akin to Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor: a strong and charismatic, likeable lead, who convinces both as skilled hero and everyman navigating the inter-stellar adventures.
- There is darkness and evil there, both on and offscreen. But they don’t dwell on it to the extent that the piece becomes unpalatable and neither do they diminish the threat to render all bland.
- Brings fan fiction and lifelong childhood fantasy to vivid motion with movie level ambition but within the limits of what could credibly have been a television western of the week.
- There are occasional filler episodes and those can be dull. Yet they’re forgotten easily, too. No single instalment can ever undermine the whole?
- You cannot binge it. Well, you can watch the previous season in one go. But being forced to wait each week is a solid discipline. Restores the arts of speculation and excitement.
- The key creative personnel are fans yet not fan-boys. Jon Favreau was made for this. I knew that since Iron Man. Literally, I remember watching it and wishing he would get Star Wars. Just imagine what he could do with Indiana Jones..