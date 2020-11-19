19 November 2020 157 Views

JUSTICE LEAGUE: The Snyder Cut will be awesome. But this Trailer? Meh.

by James Murphy

When is a Trailer not a Trailer? When it fails to TRAIL.

I don’t know what the point of this new JUSTICE LEAGUE #SNYDERCUT trailer is?

The buzz is already strong for the film. Zack is a wonderful human being who is taking unprecedented steps in engagement of fans; even giving YouTube exclusives as he goes along.

So why release this trailer? It’s not a teaser. It gives away a few details. Yet it does not distinguish adequately this product from its Whedon lite rushed cut that we saw back in 2017.

The colour and picture are off; the music wholly unsuited. Would bode ill. But for the fact that we know this will be brilliant.

I say that as someone who had little if any issue with the original. Except that this was meant to smash the myth that Zack would give us a ‘darker’ cut, especially given the fact that the Whedon colour gradings were to my mind, murkier. Irony being that Joss was hired to make the whole thing ‘lighter’, right?

 

Anyway. Better than nothing I guess. Judge for yourselves. In any event, this mini movie series will release shortly after WONDER WOMAN 84, which is bravely opting for a joint HBO/Cinema option around Christmas, as was mooted for James Bond.

This is indeed a new era. And it’s great to see a man as nice as Zack leading the way.

