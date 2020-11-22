Indy 5 Checklist: How to Get Indiana Jones just right for his next movie adventure.

Well. It’s official. It’s final. It’s Happening. Indiana Jones 5 is good to go at last!

(awesome artwork here from Michael Raymond)

There were some needless and frankly disgraceful delays. Covid is only a postscript excuse. These guys had over a decade of prep during which they could have churned out 2, even 3 more movies. But hey. Worth the wait perhaps. The idea that nobody could agree a decent script would bode ill but I have faith.

Far be it from me to offer gratuitous fanboy advice. But here is some gratuitous fanboy advice.

Do not Labour the age thing. Harrison will be 79 on shooting this picture. So what? Indy is all about hope; embracing the years but staying vital. Kinda like your next President, right?

Marion is in it. But she is a ghost. Haunting Indy at night in case he shows interest in other women.

By all means cameo other old franchise favourites. Just make it brief and purposeful. No shoehorning them in.

Nobody really cares about Short Round. Shia probably warrants a cameo. Sallah IF Indy is digging something. Willie Scott IF someone is listening to jazz, maybe? Don’t overdo it. Don’t underdo it, either?

Magic. Mystery. Menace. All needed. I do not mean go ‘dark’ needlessly (we probably don’t need Indiana’s bed turning into a lava pit or a demonic vision in the wardrobe?).

But remember that Raiders of the Lost Ark had some atmospheric horror; some hint of the unknown. As did Crystal Skull at its start before things go bland.

had some atmospheric horror; some hint of the unknown. As did at its start before things go bland. Stay upbeat. No killing off our hero. Avoid any notions of his retirement, weariness or imminent visit to the archaeologist in the sky. His life is in danger, always. And the eternity of the death of us all is in the tombs he raids. It is there, always. No need to go on about it.

Don’t be afraid to take this into the 1960s, 70s heck even the 80s! Age Harrison up, have him flashback and forward without killing narrative urgency. Set up the possible reboot options without reducing our lead to the Grandad in a Werther’s Original ad.

You will need a great team of baddies. If no nazis then some equivalent American /euro/brit combo?

A Biblical artefact as the quest object is needed. Maybe. Or just make it Indy’s memoirs..thereby implying a doorway to ALL faiths and unknown knowns..

The movie shoots next year for a 2022 release.