Aliens have Invaded! It’s the only explanation..

You Thought 2020 could not get ANY weirder? You were WRONG!

It could have come straight out of 2001: a Space Odyssey

Except this aint no Kubrick set-piece or Nolan ripoff. THIS. IS. UTAH!

Behold. The aliens are here. The only possible explanation for this (coincides too with a mysterious hike in defence spending for the UK at a time when everything is being cut and after years of neglecting said during actual wars but..anyway..).

You knew it was coming. Anyone out there speak Martian?!

This Telegraph video deserves to go VIRAL..Judge for yourselves.