24 November 2020 98 Views

Aliens have Invaded! It’s the only explanation..

by James Murphy

You Thought 2020 could not get ANY weirder? You were WRONG!

It could have come straight out of 2001: a Space Odyssey 

Except this aint no Kubrick set-piece or Nolan ripoff. THIS. IS. UTAH!

Behold. The aliens are here. The only possible explanation for this (coincides too with a mysterious hike in defence spending for the UK at a time when everything is being cut and after years of neglecting said during actual wars but..anyway..).

You knew it was coming. Anyone out there speak Martian?!

This Telegraph video deserves to go VIRAL..Judge for yourselves.

 

New

The Lost James Bond movies
155 Views
24 November 2020
The Lost James Bond movies

May interest You

The Lost James Bond movies
155 Views
24 November 2020
The Lost James Bond movies
Happy Birthday, Doctor Who! 57 years of a Timelord.
340 Views
23 November 2020
Happy Birthday, Doctor Who! 57 years of a Timelord.
Indy 5 Checklist: How to Get Indiana Jones just right for his next movie adventure.
554 Views
22 November 2020
Indy 5 Checklist: How to Get Indiana Jones just right for his next movie adventure.

Popular

Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
3353 Views
30 September 2020
Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.
3244 Views
01 September 2020
TOM HIDDLESTON was in TENET! And other trivia news about Director CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’s latest (or earliest?) EPIC! TENET.

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D