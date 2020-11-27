27 November 2020 81 Views

Casting The Crown series 5 and 6

by James Murphy

We know Imelda Staunton is playing the next Queen. But who else might join the crew? By Royal Command, I hereby speculate..

 

  • Prince Charles: Dominic West is rumoured. How dull. So safe. I suggest Steve Coogan, instead. Can do the voice. About the right age. Alan Partridge is basically Charles with laughs. He’s a damn fine actooor, too. And it will appeal to his ego /bank balance without allowing him the delusion of playing action heroes as he seems to nurture that dream, still? Go on.

 

  • John Major /Ken Clarke: Gotta be Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry, respectively. Inverted neo 90s nostalgia, some comedy and pathos, in jokes, added star power and a great double act reunited. No Brainer.

  • Camilla: She’s GOT to be warm, sympathetic. Seriously. Now, I would say Rupert Everett, not as insult to Camilla more as a tribute to Rupert (see St Trinians). Class, fun, allure. This is the girl to somehow be more appealing than Diana yet never upstaging said adorable Princess as a star performer in the story. Tough call. WHY did Charles KEEP going back to this girl? With that in mind? Make Camilla SEXY; THE antidote to a more beautiful yet still distant Diana? Seriously.  Maybe Serena Scott Thomas (who once played Diana!)? Just a thought. Clare Holman  could be good too.

 

  • John Smith: Gotta be Alex Norton?
  • Tony Blair: Far too tempting to go the Michael Sheen route. He’s unbeatable. Rupert Penry-Jones, maybe? Hugh Dancy? Jonathan Rhys Myers?

enjoy one’s weekend!

Casting The Crown series 5 and 6
