Casting The Crown series 5 and 6

We know Imelda Staunton is playing the next Queen. But who else might join the crew? By Royal Command, I hereby speculate..

Prince Charles: Dominic West is rumoured. How dull. So safe. I suggest Steve Coogan, instead. Can do the voice. About the right age. Alan Partridge is basically Charles with laughs. He’s a damn fine actooor, too. And it will appeal to his ego /bank balance without allowing him the delusion of playing action heroes as he seems to nurture that dream, still? Go on.

John Major /Ken Clarke: Gotta be Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry, respectively. Inverted neo 90s nostalgia, some comedy and pathos, in jokes, added star power and a great double act reunited. No Brainer.

Camilla: She’s GOT to be warm, sympathetic. Seriously. Now, I would say Rupert Everett, not as insult to Camilla more as a tribute to Rupert (see St Trinians). Class, fun, allure. This is the girl to somehow be more appealing than Diana yet never upstaging said adorable Princess as a star performer in the story. Tough call. WHY did Charles KEEP going back to this girl? With that in mind? Make Camilla SEXY; THE antidote to a more beautiful yet still distant Diana? Seriously. Maybe Serena Scott Thomas (who once played Diana!)? Just a thought. Clare Holman could be good too.

John Smith: Gotta be Alex Norton?

Gotta be Alex Norton? Tony Blair: Far too tempting to go the Michael Sheen route. He’s unbeatable. Rupert Penry-Jones, maybe? Hugh Dancy? Jonathan Rhys Myers?

