Is There An End To The Growth Of The Online Slot Industry? 

There are already plenty of niches in gambling and the dawn of the internet age created even more. It also made gambling more popular than ever before and brought it to the masses.

Once substantial parts of the gambling industry hit the internet, this left a trail of winners and losers. The biggest victors of this upheaval were the slots.

Since the birth of slots all the way back in 1895, it was clear even back then that the public is fascinated by these machines. From the first electronic slot in 1963 to the online slot revolution of the digital age, this sector continues to grow rapidly.

The reasons are many but some pointers to this sharp growth can be attributed to the advancements in game design that has made them more fun to play.

Slots are no longer just fruit or card symbols spinning on reels. There now are slots based on popular culture such as movies and superheroes. These games contain complex animation, sound and graphics and bonus rounds are more sophisticated than ever before. In fact, it has now become a totally immersive experience like other forms of entertainment.

Technological advances are not the only reasons behind an increase in the number of people spinning the reels. There is more slot game choice and the entire industry has got far more accessible thanks to the internet. You can now gamble on whatever you fancy 24/7 in the comfort of your own home anonymously.

Another fact that is fuelling the success of online slots is that it appeals to both males and females. Other forms of gambling like sports betting, continues to be a male-dominated affair. This is not the case for online slots, as 39% of players are female and this share is increasing year on year.

Online slots now contribute to a major portion of the revenue that comes from gambling and this is predicted to increase further. The appeal is global and not just limited to the UK where over £2 billion in revenue can be attributed to slots and more especially online slots alone.

Changes Ahead

Slots have become victims of their own success and this has led to concerns over vulnerable members of the public. Like most forms of gambling, online slots can be hugely addictive and this comes with consequences. Many individuals have developed gambling addiction whilst playing online slot games and this has led to financial hardship.

In fact the mainstream media seems to be full of stories of how people have gambled their life savings away on slots. With such high profile headlines the government has stepped in with certain law changes that could end the continued growth of the online slot industry permanently.

Final Thoughts

Hot on the heels of betting limits of £2 pounds being applied to fixed odds betting terminals, comes a ban with betting with credit cards. It is now thought that betting limits will be applied to online slots too and all this changes will squeeze the growth of online slots considerably.