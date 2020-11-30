Sir Sean Connery refused these roles. Maybe he was Right?

With this stunning artwork from MIKE JARVIS to launch the piece..here we go..

Love the picture above in part because it is sublime art. But also, a timless pic of Sean at peak power.

By contrast? There is a macabre media fixation with Connery’s death. How did he die? where will his ashes go? Who cares? That’s private.

Celebrate the man, his work and now the what might have beens, declassified..the parts he refused..

Thomas Crown Affair: Yes he was offered it. Sure he would have rocked it. But this was Steve McQueen’s gig. The connection remains, though. Brosnan remade it. Daniel Craig is a latter day McQueen. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service: Almost happened, after GoldFinger . Would it have been a better film? Not necessarily. Like Casino Royale , this one benefits from a less assured but still rough and ready Bond.



Live and Let Die: He was tempted, almost. Then just figured if he never left at that point he would just be Bond forever. Which he kind of is, anyway. But Rog’ owns that movie. Nothing lost. Countless Rival Bond movie pitches: Never Say Never Again was just the one that made it. There are scripts out there to which Connery contributed where Bond faces off against Blofeld n Bermuda, New York etc: fascinating. Sean also suggested, tenatively, either playing M or a villain to Mel Gibson’s Bond in an 80s/90s McClory backed project. Fine but we lose nothing for it not having happened. Even Pierce talked to McClory before he joined EON’s official series.



Die Hard 3: Sean was almost Simon Gruber. Would have been interesting to see him fight Bruce Willis as they are not dissimilar in style. But woulda been a miscast, probably. Zorro/Lord of the Rings /The Matrix/Harry Potter: Yeah he played mentor a lot. But the role had to be vital, not the second fiddle or the old Grandad in the background. And whilst he could do fantastical plots, there had to be an earthy reality to them. He just would not have understood or enjoyed these and would have had zero chemistry with the leads.



Friends: Was asked to play a rival suitor to Chandler for Monica. He diplomatically declined ‘a movie star should not be on television; it reduces currency‘. Thank God he turned it down. He’d have been miserable paired against a bunch of wallies. Nasty little show (though I adore Phoebe and Joey).

That Crystal Skull one with Indiana Jones: It's not THAT bad a film and I rather enjoy it. But it would no doubt have relegated him to cameo or shoehorned him in or forced him to play even older to fit the passing of years between sequels. Sean in age make-up? 'Fuck that shit' (actual quote..no not really..but a BIT like him).

