03 December 2020 83 Views

Book Viral: Piers Morgan and Barack Obama have tales to sell

by James Murphy

Memoirs are Cool. Fast reads/ listens. Are these latest examples any GOOD? Sure they are. Let’s assess, objectively..

  • BARACK OBAMA/ PROMISED LANDYou get a solid, substantial explanation of his economics. Seriously. Indeed, it’s shameful quite how failed this guy was by his own spin team in simply getting across quite how balanced his approach was. No radical knee jerk marxist nationalisation; contrary to what his critics thought he wanted. No vindictive punishing of Wall Street but no indulging it either. Just a rescue package for all which saved an entire monetary system. Worth reading for that alone. Lovely anecdotes about his wife and family, too. Is he perfect? No. Neither is the book. Barack is not the messiah! But then, nor does he claim to be. He admits to occasional petulance. He can be a tad laboured, verging on sanctimonious and patronising. And has a near obsession with shaving. But this is still an historic work and will be read in hundreds, even thousands of years, as a philosophical text (assuming we do all survive, of course..and Barack gives us hope for that, here).  Part 2 is titled ‘The New Testament’. Can’t wait! Good work, POTUS!

 

  • PIERS MORGAN / WAKE UPIt’s a diary. A memoir. Bit rushed. Varies in tone. But it is full of undeniably sensible, logical and almost irrefutable points about the ridiculous nature of today’s media subculture. Free speech is eating itself and Piers points it out. The style is punchy, fast moving, common sensical. There are anecdotes and stories within stories. A fast and satisfying read and balanced in its treatment of everything from Harry/Megz to the Donald Trump. The Captain Moore stuff is lovely, needless to say. Morgan is not to everyone’s tastes. He can be a bit of a gossipy name dropper but this is also a journalist of substance and a patriot who loves his country and speaks through, rather than for, both the elite and the common opinion. Plus, he enjoyed Licence to Kill (his first film review). Can’t be all bad, so!

Connection? They love movies in both cases and the texts move a bit like film edits from scene to scene. Self contained yet leading to sequels. A bit self involved, sure. But that’s memoirs for you. Both men also seem to have helped rather than hindered the rise of Trump, so are in no position to bemoan the Corona era legacy. Piers was all but his best mate. Barack even spent time, with speech writers, addressing /redressing the birth certificate thingie. You both made the Donald. But relax, chill, move along..there will soon be new stories to confront and boo hiss panto baddies to match.

I recommend both books, highly, without hesitation. Essential reading for anyone trying to make sense of the last decade. These are uncertain times. Barack and Piers lend a little clarity, credibility, fun, education and perspective. We all need that. 

New

Book Viral: Piers Morgan and Barack Obama have tales to sell
83 Views
03 December 2020
Book Viral: Piers Morgan and Barack Obama have tales to sell

May interest You

Memoirs and Misinformation: Jim Carrey’s new book shows moments of Genius. Compromised by its own Genre-Bending Scope?
1067 Views
26 July 2020
Memoirs and Misinformation: Jim Carrey’s new book shows moments of Genius. Compromised by its own Genre-Bending Scope?
IS James McAvoy set to Play Former UK PM, David Cameron? JUST FOR THE RECORD, I think it would make Sense. Here’s Why!
2505 Views
01 October 2019
IS James McAvoy set to Play Former UK PM, David Cameron? JUST FOR THE RECORD, I think it would make Sense. Here’s Why!
James Bond to Return in ‘Man with the Golden Papoose’. Daniel Craig, Piers Morgan and Richard Madden all thought to be Involved..
3153 Views
17 October 2018
James Bond to Return in ‘Man with the Golden Papoose’. Daniel Craig, Piers Morgan and Richard Madden all thought to be Involved..

Popular

Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
3551 Views
30 September 2020
Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
What next for ROCKY and CREED?
1476 Views
01 October 2020
What next for ROCKY and CREED?

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D