04 December 2020 163 Views

Tarantino once pitched a Dr Who story. It was INSANE!

by James Murphy

‘So the way I see it? The Doctor and the Master are both explorers; both waiting to get…’

..and we cannot print the rest of that in a family friendly blog. However, it is thought that Tarantino was and is a yuge Dr Who fan. And, just as he kept pitching James Bond and Star Trek ideas..so too it was for the BBC Timelord.

Little is known of the full idea or how far it went. But Quentin did meet then BBC top brass including Alan Yentob. Transcripts, paraphrased, retrospectively, as follows:

The Tagline: ‘Master Who and the Gimps from Space’: 2 explorers are gonna get..explored!..but these aliens just fk’ed with the wrong renegade TimeLords’.

Quentin explained, further..

‘Ok so the 70s era Doctor (part Baker, part Pertwee; all black) and the Master get kidnapped. In space. By a cult that likes to dress up like Sharez Jek off Caves of Androzani.

 

But they’re filthy. I mean sick. Vile. Like they are OBSESSED with probing species’ dark dimensions. So when they score these two Time-Lords? FIRST place they wanna go is ASS. I’m talking proper ass, man.

So you see these space gimps tie up the Doctor. But they take the Master next door..all you can hear is the the SCREAMING..the Doctor just knows that his old enemy is being ass probed, big time. And he would not wish that on anyone.

So Doc frees himself using an old venusian aikido move. Doc manages to find the ‘sicko- fux’ (that’s what these alien bad guys are called, yeah?)stash of weapons. Dalek plunger, cyber gun, mind probe, etheric beam locator..the works. He wires it up, bursts through the door, kills every last motherf… in the room.

But SAVES the Master and lets Master kill the final torturer. These two timelords shake hands on it. Master agrees to let the Doctor free to roam and save the universe…provided he NEVER talks to ANYONE about what happened..’. 

Funnily enough? Never got past the pitch stage. Cannot imagine why? But it is at least fun, innovative, energetic..unlike the series at the moment. Come back Quentin..all is forgiven! 

nb trolls: look at the filing system. ‘satire’.

With special thanks to a Timelord from Oxford:)

New

Tarantino once pitched a Dr Who story. It was INSANE!
163 Views
04 December 2020
Tarantino once pitched a Dr Who story. It was INSANE!

May interest You

That new Dr Who Trailer. It’s so very wrong.
280 Views
02 December 2020
That new Dr Who Trailer. It’s so very wrong.
The Lost James Bond movies
568 Views
24 November 2020
The Lost James Bond movies
BEHOLD! THE GREAT SAJID HAS RETURNED TO POWER.
383 Views
13 November 2020
BEHOLD! THE GREAT SAJID HAS RETURNED TO POWER.

Popular

Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
3584 Views
30 September 2020
Dumb and Dumber 3: The Presidential Race
What next for ROCKY and CREED?
1517 Views
01 October 2020
What next for ROCKY and CREED?

Tags

20th Century Fox 2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Paramount Pictures Politics Prometheus Review Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 The Avengers The Buzz The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube YouTube Tuesday
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D