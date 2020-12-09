5 Ways to Complete a Film Transfer

Media is Changing. Here is a way to stay on top!

While film can be a very vintage way to collect your memories, it can also be a hassle for those wanting to transfer it to another location. Many millennials pride themselves on being consumers of film development projects. There is just nothing like film that can compare to its aesthetic. If you have any kind of film that you want to turn into video then you should consider transferring them to DVD, using machines to convert film to video, recording the film on another device, loading the film into your computer, and/or hiring professionals to do it for you. Whatever option you choose, you will be respected.

Converting to a DVD

The first piece of advice to have your film transferred elsewhere is to try converting the film to a DVD format. It is safe to say that film isn’t used as much as DVD, therefore, many more devices accept DVDs more than film. That is simply because many machines were made specifically for DVDs and have turned away from using film. DVDs are less likely to break so it makes sense that machines have been designed to go that route. This is probably one of the simpler ways to transfer your film. The way this works is that you record the film onto a DVD recorder and connect it to a tape player. This is a very smart method because once your film is on DVD it can be uploaded to the internet via your computer. One downside to this method is that DVD recorders are often hard to come by.

Convert Film to Video

You may want to take time to use a machine that was specifically made to convert film to video if you want it to be digital. This is a groundbreaking option that might save you some time if you have a lot of 8 mm film on your hands. Film video converters allow you to save time by inserting the film while copies of the film footage load onto a machine’s digital memory card. One downside to this second option is that it can certainly be costly. Loading film footage to a machine can cost anywhere between $300 to $1000.

Save Film to Your Computer

The next option is to save the film onto your computer. Film can be directly loaded on to your computer via a video-capture device. A USB cord is first plugged into your computer and connected to the tape player that holds the film. The required software to complete this action usually comes with the USB adapter. Once the film becomes digital you can choose to burn it on a DVD. This is a more affordable option that may cost somewhere around just $20. One downside is that the software can be oftentimes hard to navigate.

Record the Film as it Plays

One answer that may be overlooked is to simply record the film as it plays on a television or projector. You can record it on any camera you choose whether that be DSLR or your cellphone. Either way, you would have access to a digital form of your film with little to no cost. All you have to do is save the copy to your computer and upload it anywhere you would like. This is a very cheap option so this method may not guarantee the best quality form of video.

Hire a Film to Video Professional

The last option you may choose is to hire a professional. You may want to hire someone else to do the work if none of the other tips work for you. At the end of the day, video conversion experts will always be at your service if you need help transferring your film. Rates may depend on the amount and type of film you have that needs converting. Although this may be a pricey option, professionals will get the job done in a timely manner.