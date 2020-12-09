Nolan’s Got some Nerve going after Warners..

..a ‘cheek’, even? Because, let’s face some hard facts here..

Yes. You all love Chris Nolan. I love him, too. JUST for THAT Florence scene in Dark Knight Rises, alone! Yes. The kid has talent, vision, commercial awareness and creative voice.

But..He’s NOT Kubrick. Or Coppola. Or DePalma. Or Spielberg. Or Scorsese. Indeed, his rise owes a BIT to the fact that we do not engender literate, witty, innovative talents of that nature today. In the land of the blind..the one eyed director is..Nolan?

He is upset that HBO is moving all movies to what he might call a pincer movement. Simultaneous streaming / Cinema release. That is in fact sound managerial strategy.

The films get a release and save rather than bleed revenue in case of further lockdown. And yes, it keeps on top of the streaming wars in case HBO gets upstaged by Netflix et al.

Cinema has survived greater challenges than this novelty move. It will again. Don’t like Warner policy, Nolan? Fine. Go to Paramount or Disney. They will not indulge you half as well.

You had your chance to save Cinema with TENET. It was a substandard product which would have underperformed at the best of times, let alone mid pandemic. Sorry!

‘Same way you could easily have helped save physical media by dropping the pretence of refusing to do director’s commentaries. Or denied streaming rights to all your movies in the first place. Maybe even..taken a direct and proactive field role in making the cinematic experience a standout, WORTH SAVING?

Don’t get me wrong. I like the man. He is a nice, clean, decent, family oriented bloke. Clever and sensitive and adept at his craft. That’s what makes Nolan’s latest outburst such a disappointment. Verges on petulant myopia or myopic petulance. Either way? It is beneath him. Do better, Chris!