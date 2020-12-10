This next Spider-Man movie will be EPIC. MOLINA! MAGUIRE!DUNST! STONE! GARFIELD!

EVERY STAR HERO/VILLAIN from previous versions look set to visit Tom Holland’s spidey?

Having said that..a note of caution..

WHY do this NOW? The franchise did not need it, either in its own world or Marvel shared iteration.

DC/WARNERS Are doing this, more excitingly, one could argue, with Michael Keaton coming back as Batman.

This feels a LOT like Sony hedging bets? As in fusing all THEIR IP for a mini spider-verse that is there and readied should the deal with Marvel and Disney fall through again?

Even if a cameo role is confirmed? It need not mean that the actors are playing the precise continuation of what you enjoyed watching before. They might simply be the best actors to play the version of the character in this third Tom Holland outing? As James Bond showed, you can reboot without recasting old allies/enemies.