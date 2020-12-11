11 December 2020 82 Views

Disney’s new line up. Part INSPIRATION. Part DESPERATION.

by James Murphy

What do you get when fan-service meets fanfiction? Why, it’s DISNEY/MARVEL/STAR WARS!

Ok, so the good news:

  • Whether Cinema recovers or not within the next 2 years? You will be SPOILED with content, galore!
  • Many fan requests have indeed come to life, it seems?
  • Rumoured developments are now a reality.
  • GREAT to see Hayden Christensen back in STAR WARS.
  • Indiana Jones 5 is now REAL.

Having said that?

  • OVERKILL!
  • Some characters are getting spinoffs who really..should not.
  • Cassian Andor is a boring prospect.
  • Loki looks smug.
  • Yes, great to see Fantastic Four is coming. Many of the other Marvel products though are upstaged, already, by the Sony-centric Spider-Man coups.
  • The Star Wars stuff veers on saturation and only echoes rather than remedies the rush that led us to SOLO flopping. Pace yourself! And yes, exciting that Darth Vader is back near Obi wan. PROVIDED that it is a dream sequence or something that does not detract from their meeting in A New Hope?
  • There are some tv series here that ought to be movies. And vice versa.
  • PLEASE do NOT call the fifth Indy film simply ‘Indiana Jones’.

Reservations aside? Yes. One cannot help but be excited as the year closes with promises of treats to come in the new year and beyond.

