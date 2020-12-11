Disney’s new line up. Part INSPIRATION. Part DESPERATION.

What do you get when fan-service meets fanfiction? Why, it’s DISNEY/MARVEL/STAR WARS!

Ok, so the good news:

Whether Cinema recovers or not within the next 2 years? You will be SPOILED with content, galore!

Many fan requests have indeed come to life, it seems?

Rumoured developments are now a reality.

GREAT to see Hayden Christensen back in STAR WARS.

back in Indiana Jones 5 is now REAL.

Having said that?

OVERKILL!

Some characters are getting spinoffs who really..should not.

Cassian Andor is a boring prospect.

Loki looks smug.

Yes, great to see Fantastic Four is coming. Many of the other Marvel products though are upstaged, already, by the Sony-centric Spider-Man coups.

PLEASE do NOT call the fifth Indy film simply ‘Indiana Jones’.

Reservations aside? Yes. One cannot help but be excited as the year closes with promises of treats to come in the new year and beyond.